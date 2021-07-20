Tyler Bass is a kicking weapon with the potential to be even better for Bills

Still, there is room to grow.

Bass tied for sixth in field goals attempted and tied for ninth in field goals made. He made 28 of 34 field-goal tries, or 82.4%. The Bills were 17th in field-goal percentage.

Bass could produce more if given the opportunity.

And the Bills could tap into his long-range ability, if needed. Bass was 4 of 6 from 50 or more yards in the regular season. The six attempts tied for seventh most. Bass was 3 for 3 from 50-plus yards in the playoffs, becoming the first NFL kicker ever with three 50-plus field goals in a single postseason.

The Bills were second in the NFL in kickoff coverage, holding foes to an average drive start on kickoffs at the 23.7-yard line. Bass was part of that success. He averaged 70% touchbacks, which ranked ninth best in the league. But that was a strategic decision by Farwell.

“He could just about put every kickoff out the back of the end zone if we wanted him to,” Farwell said.

Bass’ ability to put good hang time on kickoffs allows the Bills to try to pin the opponent deep in its own territory almost a third of the time by kicking short of the goal line to force the opponent to return the kick.

The challenge for Bass now is the same as that of every successful rookie, to prove he can be consistent from one year to the next.

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.