Two series against Bears represent big step forward for Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins

It was only 23 plays, but for Dion Dawkins, they represented a big step forward.
The Buffalo Bills’ left tackle was in the starting lineup Saturday against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field as he continues his recovery from a harrowing bout with Covid-19. Dawkins played the Bills’ first two offensive series, each of which ended in touchdowns, during a 41-15 romp.
“I don't want to like scare anybody, but there was moments that I was like, I don't know if I'm gonna make this,” Dawkins said.
“It felt good – long journey,” Dawkins said. “It felt good to finally get back on the grass with the guys and just to play some ball. Pushing through the conditioning, but it’s all a part of the process getting back.”
Dawkins said he was winded after just three plays – temperature at kickoff was 84 degrees – but perservering through drives that lasted 10 and 11 plays, respectively.
“I’m actually extremely thankful that I got the amount of plays that I got because that helped me tremendously,” Dawkins said. “Because even at the facility when I’m running, I’m like, ‘Man, I feel great.’ But when you’re actually out there against live competition, you really start to see where you’re at. I still have a long way to go.”
The Bills need him to get there. As the franchise left tackle responsible for protecting star quarterback Josh Allen’s blind side, Dawkins is on the short list of most important players on the roster. That became even more true Saturday, when rookie tackles Spencer Brown and Tommy Doyle each left the win over the Bears with knee injuries. If either or both miss extended time, the Bills will be perilously thin at the position, making it even more crucial that Dawkins returns to full strength as fast as possible.
“He looked good,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said of Dawkins. "It was hot out there. We've had a couple of days like this in camp, but not a lot, so it's good for us to get out here and get some of that experience, as well. And I thought he handled himself well. Typically, with the line play, you’ve got to watch it on film to evaluate in more detail, but I thought he had a good look in his eye when he was on the sideline after the series there or two.”
Dawkins was brutally honest last week in recounting his bout with Covid-19. He was hospitalized for four days, lost about 15 pounds and at his lowest point admitted to wondering if he would ever make it home.
“For anybody that knows me, I just try to speak from the heart. I just let everything come organically and fluidly out,” he said. “I’m a true believer in everything happens for a reason because I was on the total opposite of the spectrum of Covid. I was like, ‘Man, I’m out here, I’m at the store and I’m not sick.’ Then it finally hit me, and I was like, ‘well, now I’m a believer.’
“It just shows that stuff happens for a reason and it was supposed to be that or whatever life I was supposed to touch, I hope I touched it. I hope that it put people in the direction to get the knowledge. I’m not trying to persuade anybody into doing nothing – just get the knowledge and you make your decisions. Because even guys wearing these pads and playing America’s game, we can get hit, just like the person at home that works the regular job every day. It’s just part of life. I just got hit with Covid and I dealt with it the way I did. I was just speaking my truth and how I felt about it.”
Even by preseason standards, the Bills looked dominant against the Bears. It’s easy to daydream about what things will look like when Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Co. return to action.
“I don’t know what it’ll mean for the team as a whole, but it just shows that guys are doing the right things to win a football game,” Dawkins said of Saturday’s dominant performance. “We got offense, we got defense and we got special teams. And then we got the brotherhood and we got the will and the want-to to be better. Then the fight to the whistle and then after the whistle. That’s just what the guys are out there doing. They’re having fun. They’re out there competing. In every room the competition is extremely high. So, guys are at their best and they’re playing hard and they know what’s at stake.”