Two series against Bears represent big step forward for Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins

“He looked good,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said of Dawkins. "It was hot out there. We've had a couple of days like this in camp, but not a lot, so it's good for us to get out here and get some of that experience, as well. And I thought he handled himself well. Typically, with the line play, you’ve got to watch it on film to evaluate in more detail, but I thought he had a good look in his eye when he was on the sideline after the series there or two.”

Dawkins was brutally honest last week in recounting his bout with Covid-19. He was hospitalized for four days, lost about 15 pounds and at his lowest point admitted to wondering if he would ever make it home.

“For anybody that knows me, I just try to speak from the heart. I just let everything come organically and fluidly out,” he said. “I’m a true believer in everything happens for a reason because I was on the total opposite of the spectrum of Covid. I was like, ‘Man, I’m out here, I’m at the store and I’m not sick.’ Then it finally hit me, and I was like, ‘well, now I’m a believer.’