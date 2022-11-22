Two games in five days at Ford Field a unique homecoming for punter Sam Martin

When the Bills' game was moved to Ford Field in Detroit, stadium staff tried on Sunday to make as much of the pregame and in-game programming the same as it would be at Highmark Stadium. There were the same videos, the same music, the same sounds. Some things were a little different.

Ahead of the game, punter Sam Martin was featured in live shots on the Jumbotron a bit more than usual. Bills fans are still getting to know Martin. After all, he's punted just 20 times this season for Buffalo. No team has punted less.

With the late-week location switch, the camera and Jumbotron crews were made up of a combination of people from both the Bills and Lions staff. They made sure to zoom in on Martin, and also highlighted fans holding up signs for the punter.

Martin was a fifth-round pick of the Lions in 2013, and he spent his first seven seasons with Detroit. He then spent two years with the Broncos before arriving in Buffalo this preseason.

The pregame recognition meant a lot to Martin, who noticed at one point. He caught a few other pleasant surprises as he looked around his former stadium.

“I saw a couple of Lions Martin jerseys in the stands, too, which I thought was really cool,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting that. It was really nice welcome.”

It’s not unusual for a player to go up against a former team. It happens routinely. Martin has already done it in his career, too. He has faced the Lions once since he left Detroit: a 38-10 win last season in Denver. But Thursday will mark his first time competing against them back at Ford Field.

And this past Sunday brought an unusual experience: to return to Ford Field for a mini-homecoming, without the element of facing the Lions. It allowed him to soak in more of the unexpected trip to a place he once called home.

“That was the cool part about it, a super unique part about it,” Martin said. “There was a handful of equipment guys and other people that were working that game that I spent a lot of time with in Detroit. So, it was cool being able to mingle and take it all in without having to look at them as the opponent. …

“It was really cool. It really meant a lot to me.”

The switch to move the Bills game against the Cleveland Browns had a few benefits for Martin on top of his return to his former city. He balanced the loss of a true home game for his team with realizing it could help his play.

“Obviously, you love home, it sucks to lose a home game,” Martin said. “But I think given how bad the weather was supposed to be here, the amount of snow and stuff, performance-wise: yes.

“It was a one of those things that as far as helping me out to help the team, it was like, ‘Okay, this is a blessing in disguise for the kickers and the quarterbacks too, really.' So yeah, it was a double whammy of going back to Detroit and going to a dome. It was kind of cool.”

Performance-wise, it did go well for special teams. Kicker Tyler Bass tied a single-game high, making all six of his field goal attempts. The longest came was good for 56 yards. Martin held for all of them, and averaged 49.5 net yards on his two punts. He placed one inside the 20-yard line.

Before he got there, Martin had a memorable week with his current team. On Friday, after posting on his Instagram story that he "found (his) truck," which was completely buried under feet of snow, he spent the night at Von Miller’s house. The two were already close from playing in Denver together, and the snowed-in day gave them a chance to catch up on some other interests.

“We got on the golf simulator, hit some balls," Miller said. "Hit some balls in a snowstorm, how ‘bout that?”

The hangout was strategic as well. Miller lives next door to Bills coach Sean McDermott, so the pass rusher figured he’d be set to get help by proximity no matter what happened. Martin, who lives in a different part of town, joined Miller to make sure he’d be good, too. McDermott eventually drove the two to the facility.

“It just felt like a big sleepover,” Miller said. “Me and my guy (Sam), and next morning, we get picked up by our teacher. So, it was a great 24 hours for sure.”

Now, the next stretch will bring Martin right back to Detroit, though with a less chaotic travel plan. He knows this game will have a different feel, adding in the competitive feeling against his former team. If the game goes well for the Bills, Martin will have a quiet day.

But after two season without it, he’s ready to play on Thanksgiving again.

“I missed those games,” Martin said. “This is really exciting, being able to go back and do it again.”

The Lions’ tradition mean Martin has spent most of his 10-year career playing on the holiday. In Detroit, he always welcomed it.

“It always was cool playing at home on Thanksgiving, because all my family would come to Detroit,” Martin said. “After the game, then you have the weekend off. And so, you actually get to experience the holiday.”

That won’t be the case for Martin this year. Not only are the Bills obviously on the road, but Buffalo also has back-to-back Thursday games, playing next week in New England. But he’s excited regardless, and his family may head to Buffalo to meet him while he’s back.

If they do, they’ll have plenty to talk about. Four days after his return to Ford Field, Martin will get another reunion.

“That’s gonna be really cool, too,” Martin said. “I'm looking forward to that. Just obviously playing for seven years on the other side of that 12 o'clock Thanksgiving game – it's cool that, I guess, I’m more so officially going back on Thanksgiving.

“Last week was a nice little surprise, but it's gonna be really cool. Some of my best memories are Thanksgiving games.”