Two former UB players get promoted to active NFL rosters

Two former University at Buffalo football players were added to NFL 53-man rosters Wednesday.

Veteran outside linebacker Steven Means was signed by the Baltimore Ravens off their practice squad. Offensive lineman Kayode Awosika was signed by the Detroit Lions off the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad.

Means, who attended Grover Cleveland High School and UB, played 28 defensive snaps (33%) against the New York Jets in Week 1 and made one tackle after being elevated from the practice squad for the game. The Ravens are dealing with the injuries of outside linebacker with Tyus Bowser (Achilles) and second-round pick David Ojabo (Achilles).

Means, 31, has been with five NFL teams and won a Super Bowl with the Eagles. He spent training camp and preseason with the Ravens and was among the final roster cuts.

Awosika was a three-year starter at UB and then went undrafted in 2021. He signed with the Eagles after the draft and then was signed to their practice squad after not making the 53-man roster. He was elevated for the final game of the regular season, playing 43 snaps at guard. He played a different position in each of the Eagles' preseason games this year – left guard, right guard and right tackle – and will provide versatility as the Lions deal with injuries.