Two Bills preseason games to be simulcast t by NFL Network

Two of the Bills' three preseason games will be simulcast on the NFL Network, as part of the network's 22-game scheduled announced Monday.

NFL Network will air the preseason opener, Aug. 13 against the Indianapolis Colts, at 4 p.m., and the Week 2 game at 1 p.m. Aug. 20 against the Broncos in Denver.

Live games on the NFL Network will be blacked out in the participating teams' over-the-air station markets, meaning local station WIVB-TV, the local CBS affiliate, will also carry the games on the NFL Network.

The Bills conclude the preseason Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Carolina Panthers. WIVB also will broadcast that game.

Here is the full NFL Network schedule of preseason broadcasts:

Week 1

Thursday, Aug. 11

7 p.m. – New York Giants vs. New England Patriots

Friday, Aug. 12

6 p.m. – Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions

8:30 p.m. – Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers

Saturday, Aug. 13

1 p.m. – Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears

4 p.m. – Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills

7 p.m. – Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

9 p.m. – Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos

Sunday, Aug. 14

4:25 p.m. – Minnesota Vikings vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 2

Friday, Aug. 19

7 p.m. – Carolina Panthers vs. New England Patriots

10 p.m. – Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams

Saturday, Aug. 20

1 p.m. – Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills

4 p.m. – Washington Commanders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

7 p.m. – Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Tennessee Titans

10 p.m. – Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, Aug. 21

1 p.m. – Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cleveland Browns

7 p.m. – Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Giants

Week 3

Thursday, Aug. 25

8 p.m. – Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Friday, Aug. 26

8 p.m. – Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys

Saturday, Aug. 27

3 p.m. – Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons

6 p.m. – Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals

9 p.m. – Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos

Sunday, Aug. 29

1 p.m. – New York Giants vs. New York Jets