Two Bills preseason games to be simulcast t by NFL Network

Two of the Bills' three preseason games will be simulcast on the NFL Network, as part of the network's 22-game scheduled announced Monday.
NFL Network will air the preseason opener, Aug. 13 against the Indianapolis Colts, at 4 p.m., and the Week 2 game at 1 p.m. Aug. 20 against the Broncos in Denver.
Live games on the NFL Network will be blacked out in the participating teams' over-the-air station markets, meaning local station WIVB-TV, the local CBS affiliate, will also carry the games on the NFL Network.
The Bills conclude the preseason Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Carolina Panthers. WIVB also will broadcast that game.
Here is the full NFL Network schedule of preseason broadcasts:
Week 1
Thursday, Aug. 11
7 p.m. – New York Giants vs. New England Patriots
Friday, Aug. 12
6 p.m. – Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions
8:30 p.m. – Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers
Saturday, Aug. 13
1 p.m. – Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears
4 p.m. – Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills
7 p.m. – Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
9 p.m. – Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos
Sunday, Aug. 14
4:25 p.m. – Minnesota Vikings vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Week 2
Friday, Aug. 19
7 p.m. – Carolina Panthers vs. New England Patriots
10 p.m. – Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams
Saturday, Aug. 20
1 p.m. – Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills
4 p.m. – Washington Commanders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
7 p.m. – Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Tennessee Titans
10 p.m. – Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Sunday, Aug. 21
1 p.m. – Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cleveland Browns
7 p.m. – Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Giants
Week 3
Thursday, Aug. 25
8 p.m. – Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Friday, Aug. 26
8 p.m. – Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys
Saturday, Aug. 27
3 p.m. – Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons
6 p.m. – Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals
9 p.m. – Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos
Sunday, Aug. 29
1 p.m. – New York Giants vs. New York Jets