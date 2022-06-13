 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two Bills preseason games to be broadcast by NFL Network

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills OTA (copy)

Buffalo Bills senior offensive assistant Mike Shula talks with Isaiah McKenzie during an OTA practice.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Two of the Bills' three preseason games will appear on the NFL Network, as part of the network's 22-game scheduled announced Monday.

NFL Network will air the preseason opener, Aug. 13 against the Indianapolis Colts, at 4 p.m., and the Week 2 game at 1 p.m. Aug. 20 against the Broncos in Denver. 

Live games on the NFL Network will be blacked out in the participating teams' over-the-air station markets.

The Bills conclude the preseason Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Carolina Panthers.

Here is the full NFL Network schedule of preseason broadcasts:

Week 1

Thursday, Aug. 11

People are also reading…

7 p.m. – New York Giants vs. New England Patriots

Friday, Aug. 12

6 p.m. – Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions

8:30 p.m. – Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers

Saturday, Aug. 13

1 p.m. – Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears

4 p.m. – Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills

7 p.m. – Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

9 p.m. – Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos

Sunday, Aug. 14

4:25 p.m. – Minnesota Vikings vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 2

Friday, Aug. 19

7 p.m. – Carolina Panthers vs. New England Patriots

10 p.m. – Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams

Saturday, Aug. 20

1 p.m. – Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills

4 p.m. – Washington Commanders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

7 p.m. – Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Tennessee Titans

10 p.m. – Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, Aug. 21

1 p.m. – Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cleveland Browns

7 p.m. – Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Giants

Week 3

Thursday, Aug. 25

8 p.m. – Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Friday, Aug. 26

8 p.m. – Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys

Saturday, Aug. 27

3 p.m. – Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons

6 p.m. – Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals

9 p.m. – Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos

Sunday, Aug. 29

1 p.m. – New York Giants vs. New York Jets

0 Comments

Tags

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ryan Fitzpatrick tells story behind his shirtless photo at Bills playoff game

Ryan Fitzpatrick tells story behind his shirtless photo at Bills playoff game

“We flew up that day, went to the game, and the whole time from the car through the parking lot to the game my boys were like, 'We’re taking our shirts off, dad.' I was like, 'OK, it’s negative-3 out, just relax.' It was after the seventh touchdown. It was such an amazing energy and feeling in that stadium, I felt like it was time. Me and my boys threw the shirts off."

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton named honorary citizen of Brazil

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News