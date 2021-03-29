Twitter reacts to reveal of new name for Bills' stadium

The Buffalo Bills revealed Monday that their stadium in Orchard Park is getting a new name: Highmark Stadium.
New signs for what will officially be called Highmark BlueCross BlueShield Stadium – but sure to be known by the shorter version – will be installed in time for the start of the regular season in September.
Bills fans on Twitter reacted with excitement and a little bit of snark to the new name. See what they had to say below:
I was really hoping national company with Buffalo roots General Mills would buy the Bills Stadium naming rights so they could call it the Cheerios Cereal Bowl.— Paul Peck (@PeckOnSports) March 29, 2021
That name isn't nearly long enough. Why not Buffalo Bills Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Stadium of Buffalo in Orchard Park?— Dave (@somedave) March 29, 2021
I don't care what they name the stadium in Orchard Park as long as they continue to put a great team on the field. But to be honest with you I was really looking forward to calling it: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious feild, sponsored by the Disney World Company.@BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/3Fbg3Fmuc3— Robb Polo II (@polo_ii) March 29, 2021
Highmark Stadium, home of the SuperBowl winning Buffalo Bills— Primetime Adam (@AdamZientek3) March 29, 2021
#Billsmafia #BuffaloBills #Nfl #Highmarkstadium This video gave me goosebumps.... Welcome to HIGH MARK STADIUM! https://t.co/5yRRWMYlNg— Elvin Mclauchlin (@ElvinMclauchlin) March 29, 2021
How do you let this happen to us @stoolpresidente? Barstool @BuffaloBills Stadium just fits on so many levels. https://t.co/09fUmvHBhM— 😷 (@aznfevr) March 29, 2021
“Highmark Stadium” and I’m already considering calling it “Hallmark Stadium, rolls off the tongue easier! @BuffaloBills @BillsStadium— Alternative Brandi (@altbrandi1077) March 29, 2021
it was Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, NY when she was built and it'll always be...— Jim DeMarco (@JamesMDeMarco) March 29, 2021
Highmark Stadium *at* The Ralph. Win win 🏆— Ｓｐａｃｅ Ｆｏｒｋｌｉｆｔ (@_space_forklift) March 29, 2021
Excited that you’ve taken the steps to ensure that “Blue” is in the stadium name as well as the tap lines.— Labatt Blue Light (@LabattUSA) March 29, 2021
This stadium does not have a trophy case in it. Per @NFL— MIAMI DOLPHINS Loudest Fan (@XeinWins) March 29, 2021