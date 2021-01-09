Twitter reacts to first Bills playoff win in 25 years

The Buffalo Bills' 27-24 playoff win against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday was an emotional roller coaster for Bills fans.
From tracking heart rates on smart watches to sharing the age you were when the Bills were last in the playoffs, here's how Bills fans reacted on Twitter.
BILLS MAKE US SHOUT ❤️💙 #furbocamwiththewin pic.twitter.com/6SDBaFRDhk— Olivia (@oliviaslawson) January 9, 2021
Every folding table in Buffalo after the Bills finally won a playoff game: #Bills #NFLPlayoffs #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/3mMghiTGU9— A2D Radio (@a2dradio_com) January 9, 2021
The last time my #Bills wins playoff game, I was 11. So thrilled for the #BillsMafia— Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) January 9, 2021
New favorite pastime: comparing heart rates on Apple Watches to determine who is most nervous watching the #Bills 138 while sitting not yelling was the highest in the house.— Patrick McDevitt (@pfmcdevitt) January 9, 2021
Now that my heartbeat is back to normal.....Woo Hoo! WTG @BuffaloBills#WonNotDone#BillsMafia #GoBills #LetsGoBuffalo #BuffaloBills #letsgobuffalo #letsdothis #circlethewagons #Bills pic.twitter.com/Im4l4E7K5n— M.F. Piraino (@mfpiraino) January 9, 2021
#bills beat the refs and the #colts— Michelle M (@mich3l1e_M) January 9, 2021
@TheBuffaloNews The Bills make me want to shout! #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/pzOiEKZG1K— Maple Glen Family Dentistry (@MapleGlenDDS) January 9, 2021
It wouldn’t be a Bills game if you weren’t emotionally traumatized by the end of it #BillsMafia— Elizabeth Tatford (@xoxo_lizzy_) January 9, 2021
Today, I'll have sweet dreams. Go @BuffaloBills #Bills !!!— Nathan Pinto (@NPinto22) January 9, 2021
A moment of silence for all the broken tables today ... #BillsMafia #bills— Jackson (@jrussdeezy) January 9, 2021
The #Bills won a playoff game for the first time since I was a toddler. I unashamedly cried. LET'S GO BUFFALO!— Kelsey Flint-Martin, MA, ABD (@kflintmartin) January 9, 2021