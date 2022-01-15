Twitter reactions: Weight of 20 years off Bills fans' shoulders as Buffalo creams New England

Considering how the first half went for the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card game against the New England Patriots, the mantra "Bills by a billion" actually seemed believable.

Buffalo utterly demolished the Patriots, 47-17, to advance to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. An effective rushing attack and stingy defense helped Buffalo build a 27-3 lead at halftime, with Devin Singletary and Dawson Knox evenly splitting four touchdowns.

Buffalo piled on in the second half, with even offensive lineman Tommy Doyle reaching the end zone.

The blowout nature of the game allowed Bills fans to savor the defeat of New England and head coach Bill Belichick. We'll spare you the Viagra jokes, but there were plenty of those after Bart Scott's suggestion to Josh Allen this week.

Bills dominate Patriots