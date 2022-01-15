Twitter reactions: Weight of 20 years off Bills fans' shoulders as Buffalo creams New England

Considering how the first half went for the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card game against the New England Patriots, the mantra "Bills by a billion" actually seemed believable.
Buffalo utterly demolished the Patriots, 47-17, to advance to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. An effective rushing attack and stingy defense helped Buffalo build a 27-3 lead at halftime, with Devin Singletary and Dawson Knox evenly splitting four touchdowns.
Buffalo piled on in the second half, with even offensive lineman Tommy Doyle reaching the end zone.
The blowout nature of the game allowed Bills fans to savor the defeat of New England and head coach Bill Belichick. We'll spare you the Viagra jokes, but there were plenty of those after Bart Scott's suggestion to Josh Allen this week.
Bills dominate Patriots
20 years of watching the Pats dismantle the Bills makes this game even sweeter. I'll never forget the way I felt after watching those games. That time is over now, and it's time for Buffalo.— B.Lê (@brandonle9992) January 16, 2022
As a lifelong Bills fan, I don't think you all realize how long I've been waiting for a game like this against the Patriots.And it is GLORIOUS— Lyndsey D'Arcangelo (@darcangel21) January 16, 2022
Aside from the birth of my son, watching the @BuffaloBills END the @Patriots Belichick era is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever experienced. #GOBILLS#BillsMafia #JoshAllen— poppy zelman (@poppytools) January 16, 2022
this is literally the best I’ve seen the Bills play in 30 years— Danimal/Armcannon (@armcannon) January 16, 2022
bills. came. to. play. tonight.— nina marie 👑 (@ninamarie0_) January 16, 2022
Bro the bills are on a different planet right now 🔥🔥— Don zZom🅿️ (@DonzZombiie) January 16, 2022
Legion of standouts
Okay @micah_hyde that man has a family 🤯— Jonah Heim (@Jonah_heim6) January 16, 2022
That drive was incredible for Singletary. Wow. 20-0. I cannot get over this game. #Bills— Marc Deschamps (@Marcdachamp) January 16, 2022
Dawson Knox doing an Angry Run with @KyleBrandt in attendance is poetic— Louis Siegel (@LouisSiegel57) January 16, 2022
Dawson Knox has evolved— Lia-Marie P (@LiaMarieP) January 16, 2022
Josh Allen has a perfect passer rating and more TDs than incomplete passes. Not bad for a guy that sucks in the cold #BillsMafia— Jim Sasiadek (@jimsasiadek) January 16, 2022
Stadium atmosphere
Cheap tickets = Rowdy crowd. This place is nuts— gambinoIV #GOBILLS (@JG_IV) January 16, 2022
Support Local Journalism
Crowd assists on deck tonight!— 𝙏𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙜𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝘽𝙚𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@tailgate_beers) January 16, 2022
37 point lead and no one has left the stadium.— Peter Farrell (@pfarrellUSRT) January 16, 2022
The freezing cold
How cozy is it in the Billy Buffalo costume— Chaz Adams 🥌 (@chazadams) January 16, 2022
Patriots look much colder than the Bills— SmashGraves18 (@SmashGraves18) January 16, 2022
The said the Bills are drinking chicken wing broth on the sidelines. 😂😂🍗💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾It's our spinach. LET'S GO BUFFALO!! #BillsMafia— Tyrone BNP Maclin (@TyroneMaclin) January 16, 2022
Maybe the chicken broth is the key @BuffaloBills @JoshAllenQB #salt!!— Robbie Raugh (@RobbieRaughRN) January 16, 2022
My husband is at the Bills game right now and I was worried about it being too cold; however, I don’t think anyone in that stadium is cold right now. #BuffaloBills #NEvsBUF— Amy Kate (@amykate19) January 16, 2022
Best of the rest
January 16, 2022
Watching a bills playoff game with your kid sleeping in the house is torture . Ready to run through a wall— Derrick (@dsmiff21) January 16, 2022
You know you’re a real @BuffaloBills fan when you’re up 47-10 and still a little nervous— Buffalo Girl (@BuffaloGrlProbs) January 16, 2022
Someone find the sicko that’s watching the Sabres over the Bills tonight— Chaz Adams 🥌 (@chazadams) January 16, 2022
Look when the Bills are doing this it doesn’t matter how full you are you eat the extra pizza log— Joanna Eberts (@josie914) January 16, 2022
Credit to the Bills getting that extra point blocked so they avoided the 28-3 lead. Very smart 😉— Jared Eichel (@mr_eichel) January 16, 2022
The Bills are sure playing great in this domeless stadium!!!— Ben (@benji__27) January 16, 2022
The Bills have eyes— Nick Mondel (@Nickythehack) January 16, 2022
Let’s Go Buffalo ❤️💙 @BuffaloBills #WildCard #BeatThePats pic.twitter.com/UGQGBmJHnM— Dan DiVirgilio (@djdeever) January 16, 2022
Out of no where all of the TVs in the bar playing the Bills game are in Spanish, I don’t know how to fix it and everyone is mad at me 😭😭 Angry Bills fans are scary dude— Maddie (@maddie4nier) January 16, 2022
6 months in Buffalo's got me popping off watching the Bills score a touchdown in the playoffs— Jared (6'5'') (@Gooplefries) January 16, 2022