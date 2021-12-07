Twitter reactions to the Buffalo Bills' 14-10 loss to the New England Patriots

A hyped-up Bills Mafia was excited to cheer on the Buffalo Bills in a Monday night showdown with the New England Patriots.
But the Patriots left windy Highmark Stadium with a 14-10 win after gaining for 222 yards and only through the air on a night where their quaterback, Mac Jones, attempted only three passes.
Needless to say, Bills fans were not happy, and took to social media to voice their displeasure.
Fire these coaches … 1- bad coaching calls all season 2- bad running game 3- discipline 4- penalties … 5- oline … same reasons we lost 5 games and no one is fixing anything— Honest Bills Fan (@Honst_bills_fan) December 7, 2021
It hurts to admit that the Buffalo Bills do not have what it takes to be a playoff contender this season. We all had high hopes just a few weeks ago.— 🌊 🌊 🌊 Jeff Hancock🌊 🌊 🌊 (@sabres4jeff) December 7, 2021
It’s all going according to plan. Nobody wants to play the Buffalo Bills when they are an underdog in the playoffs— Mickey (@MickeyTurnover) December 7, 2021
The Patriots just won a game with Mac Jones throwing only 3 passes against 7-4 Buffalo Bills team. Bill Belichick is a madman and the NFL in trouble once again— Cody Shannon (@codyshannon1287) December 7, 2021
I hope the coaches keep the film of this game and play it on repeat all week and show the poor run defense and Josh Allen putting his head down and missing throws, Edmunds needs to be a OLB cause he chases and runs around looking lost, and why are we in NICKEL tryna stop the run?— Shitsubo (@KimaniU) December 7, 2021
@BuffaloBills ruined my birthday because they couldn't stop the same play over and over again no one can tackle well thats fun— Brian (@BrianPellnat) December 7, 2021
I still believe in Josh Allen. Only reason the Bills lost that game was because they were out coached. Buffalo has the better roster and will turn up in the playoffs. I’ll be back to say I told you so. #BillsMafia #BuffaloBills #NEvsBUF— James Deerfield (@deerfield_james) December 7, 2021
here is a 5th fact that we all learned tonight:5. Brandon Beane’s refusal to address the TE & RB pos, on the @BuffaloBills , should be cause for concern. The fact that he didn’t even try to go after anyone of talent proves he’s an inadequate GM #BillsMafia #Bills— david roth (@silverfoxroth) December 7, 2021
I will always love @BuffaloBills and #BillsMafia but this loss is an embarrassment, I honestly believe something is going on behind the scenes, this is not the cohesive unit we saw last year, how did we lose to a pat’s rookie qb?— ricky (@whickywhit) December 7, 2021
After tonight against the @Patriots my heart is broken once again for going on 25+ years. Makes it so hard traveling to @Buccaneers next weekend; I’m reluctant to pay $300 plus for a shit ticket and my wife’s first @BuffaloBills game.— Chris Baker (@BakerRaker) December 7, 2021
You CANNOT lose a game when the opposing team attempts 3 passes All game. That is really blowing my mind right now. New England hid their QB from us for 4 Qtrs and we lost. On top of that we keep losing these close 1 score games. Ughhh— LeShawn Jerman (@warloc6) December 7, 2021
Night, y’all. Just go sleep it off lol #GoBills pic.twitter.com/4RuJGuo3PD— Los™️ (@losinvictus) December 7, 2021
The 2021 Buffalo Bills pic.twitter.com/mUAi5GAc7I— Derek Kramer (@DerekKramer49) December 7, 2021