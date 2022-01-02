 Skip to main content
Twitter reactions: Fans rejoice as Josh Allen and the Bills clinch NFL playoff spot
Twitter reactions: Fans rejoice as Josh Allen and the Bills clinch NFL playoff spot

Bills fans were thrilled Sunday after Buffalo's win over Atlanta clinched a playoff berth.

The Buffalo Bills clinched a spot in the NFL postseason with a 29-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons, warming the hearts of cold Bills fans on a snowy Sunday in Orchard Park. Buffalo also needed a Baltimore loss to the Los Angeles Rams, which happened in dramatic, come-from-behind fashion. 

It was an uneven afternoon for Bills Mafia, riddled with frustration at Josh Allen's three interceptions that allowed Atlanta to hang around into the third quarter, but pleased with the consistent effort and production of Devin Singletary, a stiff second-half performance by the defense and Allen's rushing excellence.

Clinching a playoff berth

[Read: Jason Wolf's "How It Happened" game report]

Matt Ryan's big taunting moment

Rebound after troubling second quarter

Bills' and Allen's midgame struggles

A wintry scene

[Photos: See The News' staff photographers' shots of the snowy pregame]

Best of the rest

