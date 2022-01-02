Twitter reactions: Fans rejoice as Josh Allen and the Bills clinch NFL playoff spot

The Buffalo Bills clinched a spot in the NFL postseason with a 29-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons, warming the hearts of cold Bills fans on a snowy Sunday in Orchard Park. Buffalo also needed a Baltimore loss to the Los Angeles Rams, which happened in dramatic, come-from-behind fashion.
It was an uneven afternoon for Bills Mafia, riddled with frustration at Josh Allen's three interceptions that allowed Atlanta to hang around into the third quarter, but pleased with the consistent effort and production of Devin Singletary, a stiff second-half performance by the defense and Allen's rushing excellence.
Clinching a playoff berth
Playoff bound #Bills, baby!!! It will never not be surreal to me how this team went from the drought years to regular playoff contenders.— Marc Deschamps (@Marcdachamp) January 2, 2022
Another trip to the playoffs for the Bills. How times have changed.— Mark Ludwiczak (@marklud12) January 2, 2022
Buffalo bills = playoffs never grows old— susan burtless (@suebanthny) January 2, 2022
Don’t think bills fans realize how spoiled we are right now. Just saw the bills clinch a playoff spot. Five years ago I would’ve lost my mind but today I just said ‘neat!”— kyle silagyi (@kylesilagyi) January 2, 2022
Ahhhhhh the beautiful smell of a playoff clinch— AJ (@ama2zo) January 2, 2022
You know I couldn’t miss out on this one. Back to the playoffs baby!!!!!! #BillsMafia @26shirts #Playoffs https://t.co/28f0fNOTix pic.twitter.com/zKjxIuQ2LZ— Russ, The Guy From That Commercial (@russburton1218) January 2, 2022
I will never not be happy when I see “playoffs” and “Buffalo” in the same sentence. I grew up only seeing 4 Sabres playoff appearances. With the Bills being in the playoffs for the 4th time in 5 seasons, it’s special and I don’t take it for granted— Zach Jezioro (@ZachJ13_) January 2, 2022
Were gonna play New England in the playoffs i have a feeling. Absolutely here for it. Go Bills.— RrettBuh (@bruhski131) January 2, 2022
Matt Ryan's big taunting moment
Imagine taunting when you think you scored only to find out you didn’t score because you slide instead or running it through the end zone. Yikes. Go Bills.— Maximillion Mald (@Bkeeith) January 2, 2022
What a dumb penalty by Ryan. That was a peak Drought Bills sort of play.— Circling The Wagons Podcast (@CTWpod) January 2, 2022
Good win #BillsMafia Matt Ryan deserves that L pic.twitter.com/HoYZoaj2sL— CSEvans Jr. 光✊🏿🧢 (@Sevans716) January 2, 2022
Matt Ryan's the friend you always really really wanna like but then always does something really really boneheaded. 🤪— Howie Greene Real Estate (@HashtagHowie) January 2, 2022
After that....Matt Ryan might just want to rent a car and drive home by himself— Hamburg Swim Mom (Shannon) (@McDreamyBiker) January 2, 2022
Rebound after troubling second quarter
Nice that in one of Josh Allen’s worst passing days ever, the Bills were able to 1) win by 14 with the ball in comfortable fashion, 2) stay in control of the AFC East lead, and 3) clinch a playoff spot.Heck of a game by the offensive line and Motor Singletary. Stoked for them.— Pro Bowl Alternate Josh Allen Enjoyer (@OllyKranz) January 2, 2022
Got held and STILL got the sack!!! Philips is a BEAST of a man!!!!! 💪 #Bills— 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 (@HeatherKleinXo) January 2, 2022
Defense & the run game .. needed that effort today cuz the Passing O was just not it this afternoon— Poppa Vel (@VelB_Lo) January 2, 2022
Singletary getting it going now, is an "'Uh oh, Happy learned how to putt' moment" for the entire AFC.— Alex Szczesny (@AlexShez) January 2, 2022
Idk what Singletary has been eating for breakfast lately, but I like it.— Mel Motz (@MotzQuotes) January 2, 2022
Bills' and Allen's midgame struggles
Tremaine Edmunds should have to go sit in the parking lot for halftime.— David P. (@stunner8_1) January 2, 2022
Why can’t the Bills be good on both sides of the field ever? If one is struggling the other plays great.— Franky [+] (@LoPiccolo_) January 2, 2022
If Josh Allen could constantly throw the ball accurately he would be the best QB ever— Wild Bill (@jgabes96) January 2, 2022
Between Josh Allen, Marquez Stevenson, and cheeseburgers, it's truly a miracle I haven't had a heart attack.#BillsMafia— Buffalo Blitzkrieg (@BillsBlitzkrieg) January 2, 2022
A wintry scene
There’s nothing better than Bills blue on white, especially when there’s white on green. pic.twitter.com/EVvjuhgQoM— Aaron Nolan (@nolan6263) January 2, 2022
The fact that the Bills don’t have a dome is beyond me— Princess Conseula (@leesh222) January 2, 2022
there is something very special about watching happy bills fans in the snow— jane primeau (@lazylazyjane) January 2, 2022
I looooovvvve slow-mo replays that show opponents very upset about something with the snow falling gently around them. #GoBills— Lindsay (@wordswithlindZ) January 2, 2022
Do you think the Billy Buffalo costume is warm during these snow games? I hope the intern is having a good game. #Bills— ToastPaintsMinis (@FralexToast) January 2, 2022
Best of the rest
Guess who Mr. Anakin is rooting for! Let’s Go Buffalo! @buffalobills #GoBills #bufvsatl #CatsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/ztYj1Wimvj— Lori Allan (@VallonAllan) January 2, 2022
I just told some girl I was a veteran and I meant of the Bills games cause she asked if my butt was cold and I was like no I’m a veteran and she thanked me for my service— Court (@Courttt96) January 2, 2022
When they played “The Golden Girls” theme during a timeout at the #Bills game: pic.twitter.com/Gpk7v4oFxZ— Katherine Alexandra (@PhotogKatherine) January 2, 2022
There are roughing the passer penalties called in the NFL that wouldn’t get you kicked out of a bar.— Eric DuVall (@EricRDuVall) January 2, 2022
Former Bill, Antonio Brown doing his best Vontae Davis impersonation. Meanwhile Vontae Davis is the happiest person on earth knowing that quitting during a game will know longer be known as the “Vontae Davis”!— Chuck Hallifax (@ChuckHallifax) January 2, 2022
Bills broadcast plays the Goo-Goo Dolls after the 2-point conversion after the TD. Doesn't get more Buffalo than that.— Kevin Payne (@KCPayne26) January 2, 2022