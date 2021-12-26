Twitter reactions: Fans ecstatic as Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills fend off Patriots

Billed by The News' Jay Skurski as the biggest game of the Sean McDermott coaching era, the Buffalo Bills took down AFC East rival New England 33-21.
Led by Josh Allen, Isaiah McKenzie and Stefon Diggs, Buffalo's offense was particularly impressive, outgaining the Patriots 428-288 and not punting on a single possession. With the victory, the Bills are tied with New England at 9-6 atop the division, with Buffalo holding the tiebreaker with two games remaining.
The midgame and postgame reaction included some gloating over revenge against New England, praise for Allen and McKenzie and doubling down on the stress of watching a big Bills game.
On the win
What a win. #Bills needed this game, came in, played aggressive and never let up. Blown away. I was a wreck that whole second half, but this game was all Buffalo.— Marc Deschamps (@Marcdachamp) December 26, 2021
Idc Bills are going to the Super Bowl— Lisa ♡ (@lisaunger_716) December 26, 2021
So many Bills teams of yore would have been shell shocked after New England getting within six.— Eric 🤘 (@CoolLikeHanSolo) December 26, 2021
I'm literally SHAKING right now. I went for a walk outside after that epic bills victory however I see my neighbor's son Jake crying. He comes up to me and says "Is Mac Jones really a fraud?" I couldn't lie to him I told him yes Jake and they will be wildcard exits.— Jamal Harris Jr. (@JamalHarrisjr) December 26, 2021
Josh Allen appreciation
Josh Allen was worth waiting two decades for. I’m so happy he’s our quarterback— JB Bickerstaff (@jb9_6) December 26, 2021
Mac and Cheese can’t hang with Josh Allen— Josh Lund (@_JoshLund) December 26, 2021
Are all NE fans jealous of Josh Allen? Asking for a friend.— Brian Przybysz (@B_Przybysz) December 26, 2021
I’m convinced Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are the best things that have ever happened to Buffalo— 🦬 (@buffalorantings) December 26, 2021
Hahaha he hit’em with the shovel pass again #Bills— Buffalo’s Cursed (@buffalobrn) December 26, 2021
Josh Allen is one cheeky sob haha.2 massive shovel passes.— Gabrielor (@Gabrielor89) December 26, 2021
McKenzie's breakout game
Isaiah McKenzie single handedly putting the Bills offense on his back— Circling The Wagons Podcast (@CTWpod) December 26, 2021
Hey McDermott, do you trust McKenzie now!— todd skoczylas (@toddsko) December 26, 2021
The Isaiah McKenzie Game.— Chris Devaney (@cdevaney) December 26, 2021
McKenzie today reminds me of those games Kelly had to rely on Tasker at WR and Tasker would ball out.— Living In The 🦬🦬🦬 Art Media (@Jock_Dock) December 26, 2021
If we win....we build a McKenzie statue!!!— David P. (@stunner8_1) December 26, 2021
Wide receiver drops
Not gonna go blaming JA, obviously…but that Kumerow miss was ball game. If I’m the Bills (& their fans), I’m feeling very uneasy— Tony Puckhaber (@TonePucks) December 26, 2021
Bills were literally 2 catches away from ending this freaking game with a quarter to go. They need to get a stop on 4th. Bills gotta get this W.— Boy Howdy (@BuffaloBoyHowdy) December 26, 2021
Bills players need better gloves— Ynot (@someguytony) December 26, 2021
Can the Bills maybe go the rest of the way with no more drops please? #billsmafia— Tim Bouchard (@timbouchard) December 26, 2021
Stress of Bills fans
Think I might have a heart attack watching this Bills game today.— ɐqqoɹɐzuǝs ʞɔıu (@nickydishes) December 26, 2021
Bills can never make this easy on us, can they?— Mark Bermingham (@backissuecomics) December 26, 2021
Is dying from bills football related anxiety a thing?— Bumble Match Pro Tem (@gregkash) December 26, 2021
I swear imma Josh Allen this phone across the room if we lose this game……— ThisisCam (@BOXOFFICECAM) December 26, 2021
Best of the rest
y’all I got a massive Bills bell for Christmas. Guess how my household will know when the Bills score a touchdown pic.twitter.com/uy4IacoqE8— Ryan (@BootsMcGavin) December 26, 2021
you should legally have to tell us exactly what they said during taunting— katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) December 26, 2021
#Bills pic.twitter.com/N8RQgSfa05— Deplorable Me (@LKrukowski) December 26, 2021