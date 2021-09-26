Twitter reactions: Excitement over Bills' dominance in thrashing of Washington

The Buffalo Bills pushed their record above .500 with a 43-21 thumping of the Washington Football Team on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Josh Allen, Emmanuel Sanders, Zack Moss and Micah Hyde were among the Bills with exceptional performances.
Unlike last week's demolition of Miami, the victory over Washington sparked a more confident reaction from Bills fans, including Wolf Blitzer, the CNN reporter who grew up in Western New York.
Thrilled with the 2-1 Bills
Just an unbelievable game for Buffalo. Had me a little worried when Washington put up their first two TDs, but man, the #Bills just poured it on and never stopped.— Marc Deschamps (@Marcdachamp) September 26, 2021
Loss to the Steelers may turn out to be the best thing. Reminded the bills week one they have to stay focused. Josh is now dealing and our defense is legit. I’m ready for the Chiefs game— Rob Rein (@GingerWoodWorks) September 26, 2021
The bills are so back— Justin Gospodarski (@prezSPO) September 26, 2021
2 flukey plays that created the illusion of life for WFT, otherwise, it was complete domination by the Bills. Heinicke tried so hard to throw a pick-6. JA looked back to form. Great 2 weeks of discourse, everyone— Zach Wachob (@ZJW88) September 26, 2021
Check out my special little buffalo on this day of another very impressive @BuffaloBills @NFL win. And as you know, that makes me happy. #GoBills! pic.twitter.com/vgX7awkpkU— Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) September 26, 2021
Long lines at the gate before the game
45 minutes before kickoff this is ridiculous @BuffaloBills @news4buffalo @TBNSports @ByMHarrington @markpoloncarz pic.twitter.com/zVXoD2fCey— Justin Czerwonka (@JCWonka) September 26, 2021
There's 70,000 people that need to be checked. Security, vax status, what have you. They've warned people to cut off the tailgates and get to the gates. It's a hard problem in a stadium with limited access points. https://t.co/yjHQvZhfAO— Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) September 26, 2021
I understand that point - but it’s unrealistic to expect paying customers to enter a venue 90-120 minutes beforehand. Maybe our expectations need to change and that’s the new normal but entering a venue at 1130 for a 1 kickoff is no good— Matt Lozar (@matt_lozar) September 26, 2021
Fans loving the atmosphere of a Bills Sunday
One of the things I love about Buffalo is that the Bills are way ahead but the fans are not leaving the stadium #GoBills— Nicole Melander (@melander) September 26, 2021
Couldn’t think of a more beautiful day to be a bills fan. ELITE September day we have here— Kyle Mack (@KyleMack91) September 26, 2021
The energy in the stadium is why I’ve kept these season tickets. #bills— BrandonWNY (@BrandonWNY) September 26, 2021
Tweets that made us laugh
#BillsMafia 🤣📸: @JenHale504 pic.twitter.com/CqkbVUYwG6— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 26, 2021
Saw the cutest group of people totally lost on Chippewa in full head to toe Bills gear carrying a boatload of cupcakes.— Angela Violanti Keppel (@akepps) September 26, 2021
Pretty sure I saw a goose in a bills jersey on the big screens at the stadium— Nikko Dream Monkeys #1 Fan (@icactusdog) September 26, 2021
The @BuffaloBills are gonna beat the other team so bad today that they won’t even have a name anymore.— Labatt Blue Light (@LabattUSA) September 26, 2021