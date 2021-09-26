 Skip to main content
Twitter reactions: Excitement over Bills' dominance in thrashing of Washington
Twitter reactions: Excitement over Bills' dominance in thrashing of Washington

Bills Washington third (copy)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) makes a catch during the third quarter of his team's 43-21 win over Washington.

 Mark Mulville / Buffalo News

The Buffalo Bills pushed their record above .500 with a 43-21 thumping of the Washington Football Team on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Josh Allen, Emmanuel Sanders, Zack Moss and Micah Hyde were among the Bills with exceptional performances.

Unlike last week's demolition of Miami, the victory over Washington sparked a more confident reaction from Bills fans, including Wolf Blitzer, the CNN reporter who grew up in Western New York.

Thrilled with the 2-1 Bills

Long lines at the gate before the game

Fans loving the atmosphere of a Bills Sunday

Tweets that made us laugh

