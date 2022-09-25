Twitter reactions: Buffalo Bills fans surprisingly calm after loss to Miami Dolphins

Although the Buffalo Bills suffered a tough 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, running out of time on a last ditch drive at the end of the game, Bills fans on Twitter seemed sad, but subdued, and even excited to face the Dolphins again in December. Check out some of the tweets below.
The Buffalo Bills are still the best team in the league. Don’t let this game discourage you Buffalo.— Jefe (@JSpenceTheKing) September 25, 2022
Not for nothing, but up until they didn’t do it, I really thought they would. And that’s… a nice feeling to have. #BuffaloBills— Sarah Lindstrom (@SarahJess7) September 25, 2022
the bills love losing in incredibly weird ways. can’t just do a normal loss like a normal team. cannot get enough of losing very silly games of football— victory seltzer (@seltzermom) September 25, 2022
Don’t worry. A healthier Bills team is going to spank the Fins in Buffalo next time they play— Owen sg (@GawlikOwen) September 25, 2022
Funny...I feel more confident about the Bills even after this loss. Buffalo would have run away with this if not for the injuries. No an excuse for this loss, but can't wait to see the boys back at full force.— Larry Capostagno (@Larrycap1) September 25, 2022
Mother Nature can’t save y’all from what Buffalo is about to do next time we meet.— Elliot Eisler (@BillsDaa) September 25, 2022
I'm good with it. It's not a huge loss. Not like when our boys stomped the Titans! @BuffaloBills #BillsMafia #LetsGoBuffalo #GoBills— Little Miss Needs Caffeine 🌻💙💛 (@TheBookN3rd) September 25, 2022
We'll get them next time. On to the nextGo Bills❤️ @JoshAllenQB— Paul Moon (@Mooner14513) September 25, 2022
Ken Dorsey is Buffalo! That passion will only have a positive effect on the Buffalo offense in the future. 13+ wins and a 1 seed is still going to happen. Go Bills! #BillsMafia— MightyBillsOfBuffalo (@BlueLightBeast) September 25, 2022
This will NOT happen again this season. Live it up Phins fans… in your gator infested swampland. See you in Buffalo with our starters in the game! 😤😤😤 GO BILLS 🙌🏼— Ms A from BK Bills Mafia (@MsAFromBK) September 25, 2022
Wow we need to recover, rest, and get right. I love my Buffalo Bills. This was a rough one. Go Bills. #BillsMafia— (Matt) The Bearded Photog 🦬 (@beardedphotog24) September 25, 2022
If Miami needed us to miss a field goal, a dropped pick-6, Davis dropped TD and our whole secondary out and it's this close we will absolutely blow them out when healthy 😂😂😂 We handed them so many points— BURN IT ALL #BillsMafia (@aidan_dugan91) September 25, 2022
There’s things about the Bills that really annoy me with this loss but as a whole I’m more confident in Buffalo now than I was this morning— Patrick Moran (@PatMoranTweets) September 25, 2022
Valiant effort by the Bills backups today but the Dolphins were the better team today. Now we know that Miami's starters are comparable to the Buffalo reserves. #BillsMafia— John Huwe (@johnhuwe) September 25, 2022