 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Twitter reactions: Buffalo Bills fans surprisingly calm after loss to Miami Dolphins

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills Dolphins

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen breaks the tackle of Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Although the Buffalo Bills suffered a tough 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, running out of time on a last ditch drive at the end of the game, Bills fans on Twitter seemed sad, but subdued, and even excited to face the Dolphins again in December. Check out some of the tweets below.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News