The Buffalo Bill opened their 2023 season Monday with a 22-16 overtime loss to the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Fan reaction on social media was not pretty. See a sampling below.
big tripping penalty missed but what I say stands regardless:— The Mafia Goon (@BillsMafiaGoon) September 12, 2023
JOSH ALLEN SHOULD'VE BEEN THROWING FOOTBALLS MORE THIS SUMMER THAN HITTING GOLF BALLS
BUFFALO NEEDED TO CAN DORSEY
And yeah Jets & Dolphins now objectively look better, faster & younger on paper.
Congrats Bills 🙃
Fml 🤦🏾♂️ Josh Allen @BuffaloBills - with a shambolic performance and 4 turnovers to lose to Zach Wilson and the Jets! Ffs! 13 leg multi down the drain - thanks champ - see you on the bench against @Raiders Next week— Ivan (@ivelaj76) September 12, 2023
What an undisciplined mess.— Air Raid | Buffalo (@TheBillsGuys) September 12, 2023
Wk1 Overreaction… McDermott should be on the hot seat. This team may have plateau’d #BillsMafia | #GoBills
and my emotionally unstable relationship with the buffalo bills is back— andrea (@heyitsandreah) September 12, 2023
The Jets defensive line is absolutely murdering the Bills O-line again, just like they did last year, twice.— Patrick Moran (Talking Buffalo) (@PatrickMoranTB) September 12, 2023
Live look at Buffalo Bills fanbase: pic.twitter.com/tLevQsNxix— Nick Perkins (@NPerkins96) September 12, 2023
That is a wrap on the 2023-24 Buffalo Bills.— John Sparaco™ (@JohnSparaco) September 12, 2023
There is no recovering from that.
I am so embarrassed.pic.twitter.com/Ef9QOIVTkJ
it's too early in the season to be feeling like this #buffalobills— aReawakening (@aReawakening_) September 12, 2023
I'm a sad bills fan. This is the Josh Allen experience tho, unfortunately it was on national TV. My friends thought I was crazy when I said Buffalo was barely a top ten team..— KingRex (@KingRex_28) September 12, 2023
That was beyond embarrassing I don’t know who these men are #BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/dz2JoTiNTu— rosa (@longkisgoodnite) September 12, 2023