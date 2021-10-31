Twitter reactions: Bills surge late to down Dolphins in ugly Halloween clash

A lackluster offensive performance in the first half by the Buffalo Bills allowed the Miami Dolphins to hang around, but Josh Allen and Cole Beasley connected for a series of clutch plays in the second half, leading to scoring drives capped by touchdown passes to Gabriel Davis and Stefon Diggs. Buffalo triumphed 26-11 to improve to 5-2 on the season.

A slow start on both offense and defense caused some concern in the minds of Bills fans, but the mood changed dramatically as the offense found its rhythm in the second half and Buffalo covered the spread. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from Sunday's win.