 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Twitter reactions: Bills surge late to down Dolphins in ugly Halloween clash
0 comments
topical

Twitter reactions: Bills surge late to down Dolphins in ugly Halloween clash

Support this work for $1 a month
Bills Dolphins fourth (copy)

Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley was one of the major topics among Buffalo football fans on Twitter.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News

A lackluster offensive performance in the first half by the Buffalo Bills allowed the Miami Dolphins to hang around, but Josh Allen and Cole Beasley connected for a series of clutch plays in the second half, leading to scoring drives capped by touchdown passes to Gabriel Davis and Stefon Diggs. Buffalo triumphed 26-11 to improve to 5-2 on the season. 

A slow start on both offense and defense caused some concern in the minds of Bills fans, but the mood changed dramatically as the offense found its rhythm in the second half and Buffalo covered the spread. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from Sunday's win.

Squishing the Fish

[Read: Jason Wolf on how the Bills won | Jay Skurski's postgame observations]

Worries over a (temporarily) close game vs. Miami

On Cole Beasley's excellent game

Halloween theme

Funny tweets

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sean McDermott talks about Cole Beasley's big game

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News