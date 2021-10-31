Twitter reactions: Bills surge late to down Dolphins in ugly Halloween clash

A lackluster offensive performance in the first half by the Buffalo Bills allowed the Miami Dolphins to hang around, but Josh Allen and Cole Beasley connected for a series of clutch plays in the second half, leading to scoring drives capped by touchdown passes to Gabriel Davis and Stefon Diggs. Buffalo triumphed 26-11 to improve to 5-2 on the season.
A slow start on both offense and defense caused some concern in the minds of Bills fans, but the mood changed dramatically as the offense found its rhythm in the second half and Buffalo covered the spread. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from Sunday's win.
Squishing the Fish
“Oh! @BuffaloBills making sushi today!”- @__stephyyyyyy 😂😂😂— Oni (@oni_thepen) October 31, 2021
The Bills are happening, now, finally.— ; Scott Michalak (@ScottyMCSS) October 31, 2021
Never pretty, never easy and never sorry. Wagons circled. Go Bills!— Bobby Boxes (@thatsocrates) October 31, 2021
Worries over a (temporarily) close game vs. Miami
Bills deciding to finally play with the game half over isn’t optimal. But luckily it’s not a top-tier opponent.— Mark Bermingham (@backissuecomics) October 31, 2021
I know it’s one game, maybe because it’s following the Tennessee game, but the Bills do not look like Superbowl contenders.— Tyler J Samer (@TJSamer) October 31, 2021
Bills played like 8 minutes of good offense and still covered a two touchdown spread.— dfdrews (@dfdrews) October 31, 2021
The Bills were just catching up on emails from being OOO last week. All good.— Tim Marren (@timmarren) October 31, 2021
On Cole Beasley's excellent game
Cole Beasley is the engine of the Bills offense— Ryan Cretacci (@rmc_1492) October 31, 2021
Beasley want it more than anybody else out there— XIX (@djcarrr) October 31, 2021
Where are all the "Trade Beasley people now"? This team is gonna make a SB run. You DO NOT consider trading a guy like Cole Beasley!!!!— Victor1 (@B_LoCity10) October 31, 2021
Halloween theme
Bills taking scaring us for Halloween pretty seriously 🎃— Emily Lenihan Felmet (@emilylenihan) October 31, 2021
Oooh, ok, I get it. The Bills are all dressed up for Halloween. They all chose to be the losing Bills team of '06 or so under Chan Gailey and Ryan Fitzpatrick. #MIAvsBUF— Cryptopher Martone 🎃 (@starcrescendo) October 31, 2021
Bills for the winnnnnnn #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/d1DviasKtz— Coach Peoples (@TwinnPplz) October 31, 2021
Funny tweets
There’s a girl clapping from the toliet at rec room and I need all of Buffalo to have that energy for the bills— C$💸 (@caugiee) October 31, 2021
bills win!❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/yzYpm2Mt4a— any questions? (@gothmess) October 31, 2021