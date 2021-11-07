Twitter reactions: Bills suffer demoralizing loss to Jacksonville Jaguars

Was Buffalo's 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars the worst loss of Sean McDermott's coaching tenure? That's the argument by many Bills fans on social media, who were bemoaning a near-invisible offensive line, dubious penalties throughout and an offense that couldn't move the football Sunday.

Disappointment in the Bills began early due to their tendency to play down to their competition, which was apparent in the Halloween victory over Miami. But Josh Allen and the Bills weren't able to orchestrate the turnaround of the win over the Dolphins, falling in a shocker to the previously 1-6 Jaguars.