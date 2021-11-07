Twitter reactions: Bills suffer demoralizing loss to Jacksonville Jaguars

Was Buffalo's 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars the worst loss of Sean McDermott's coaching tenure? That's the argument by many Bills fans on social media, who were bemoaning a near-invisible offensive line, dubious penalties throughout and an offense that couldn't move the football Sunday.
Disappointment in the Bills began early due to their tendency to play down to their competition, which was apparent in the Halloween victory over Miami. But Josh Allen and the Bills weren't able to orchestrate the turnaround of the win over the Dolphins, falling in a shocker to the previously 1-6 Jaguars.
The sky is falling
embarrassment. disaster. joke. dumpster fire. undisciplined, stupid penalties. worst offensive line in football. horrible offensive scheme week in and week out. they have so many problems i’m not sure where they start. thanks for embarrassing all of us @BuffaloBills 🤡🤡🤡— Matt O (@Matt_ORourke1) November 7, 2021
I’m glad I don’t let the Bills hurt me anymore. I’m numb to the pain— steven (@snydxr) November 7, 2021
The single worst loss in Buffalo Bills history.— Mike Monaghan (@lifewithmikey52) November 7, 2021
So the Bills lost to a team that hasn’t won a game in the United States since … September of 2020. pic.twitter.com/t3h6PBw5Ac— Rachel Lenzi 😎 (@rachelmlenzi) November 7, 2021
gonna sum it up as: yikes— katherine fitzgerald 🌵🗞 (@kfitz134) November 7, 2021
Also I refuse to point out the refs. That's just lazy. They were bad, but the Bills were worse.— Alex Szczesny (@AlexShez) November 7, 2021
Soo now the Sabres and bills are bad? Take me back to October— Booch🌹 (@Booch37) November 7, 2021
Was that Dick Jauron out there running the Bills today?— Chicken Finger Sub 🕶️ (@SpilledBrewskie) November 7, 2021
When y’all going realize the bills just ain’t as good as y’all think— Daddy Jack (@Jerellrolling7) November 7, 2021
Foreshadowing: Frustration with slow starts
Excited to see how intricately the bills will get themselves set up for another field goal— Tyler Reasinger (@thereal_triggs) November 7, 2021
Serious question. Why do the Bills seem to struggle against teams they should have no trouble against? Its unnerving— Sarah (@sarahcuse11) November 7, 2021
The Bills scoring 32 points a game with almost exclusively FGs is impressive. #BillsMafia— Halloween Candy Delivery Guy (@alltheparcels) November 7, 2021
Bills absolutely play down to their competition you can’t convince me otherwise— Brandon Reilly (@Brandon__Reilly) November 7, 2021
this bills are very bad at starting games— Justin Hayes (@justinhayes21) November 7, 2021
Penalties and weak o-line seem to be frequent issues when the Bills play lousy teams 🙄🙄🙄 #BillsMafia— Sarah (@blanchsc) November 7, 2021
Reaction to the Jaguars' upper-deck pool
This is a swimming pool. And it’s PACKED. 🤮 #BUFvsJAX pic.twitter.com/u1EkNTF37V— Jason Wolf (@JasonWolf) November 7, 2021
That pool in the Jacksonville stadium makes me so uncomfortable 🙅🏻♀️— Lauren (@LaurenC30) November 7, 2021
Bills Mafia taking over the pool! pic.twitter.com/pLlesEI447— Matt in Buffalo (@LabattRu) November 7, 2021
Amusing tweets
I would rather watch Young Sheldon.— Greg Bauch (@gregorybauch) November 7, 2021
What timing. Bills defense runs on the field and train near the house blows it's horn!— Jason Cwiklinski (@Jay_Cwik) November 7, 2021
Who in Buffalo cuts their lawn during a Bills game?? Please stop!— Wease Kiss 98.5 (@Weasekiss985) November 7, 2021
Josh Allen has a “third eye” according to James Lofton. @WESTSIDEGUNN tried to tell us pic.twitter.com/UItvYcyPXD— Bobby C. (@BCfromBlo) November 7, 2021