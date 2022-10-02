Twitter reactions: Bills fans revel in comeback victory

Buffalo Bills fans on Twitter were able to celebrate Sunday after a 23-20 come-from-behind victory over the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.
Though they may have fretted in the first half, the vibe was all celebratory after the game. See what they had to say below.
RIP 🪦 to the stupid ass “Buffalo Bills can’t win a close game” topic.— Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) October 2, 2022
Yay! My @BuffaloBills win in Baltimore 23-20. A very exciting game. Let’s Go Buffalo! pic.twitter.com/VUsXWcATsy— Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) October 2, 2022
NEVER COUNT OUT THE GOT DAMN BUFFALO BILLS— Back Home Bill (@BrotherBill716) October 2, 2022
What a comeback by this Buffalo Bills team. Just resilient. Josh Allen your sir are the best duel threat quarterback ive ever seen.— Justin🏆 (@justin2300_) October 2, 2022
Bills win! Am I in Buffalo?! #BillsMafia everywhere! pic.twitter.com/uz7d5QiiDd— Cathy Skinner Knicely (@CathyKnicely) October 2, 2022
@BuffaloBills if you don’t see the writing on the wall to extend @J_poyer21 I’m over it. Totally stepped up on d to fill in the gaps for the injured boys. GIVE HIM THE $$ so he can retire here. #GoBills— Bryan Meeker (@coachmeeks17) October 3, 2022
Buffalo Bills #BillsMafia 1. Stefon Diggs is the best route runner in the NFL.2. Matt Milano is one of the best LBs in the NFL.3. Josh Allen is the second-best QB in general. pic.twitter.com/UlioVmCzdY— ً (@FourOneSixJay) October 3, 2022
Best tailgate we’ve ever had. The @BuffaloBills are 3-1. I love you #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/JAUWEbVYfU— Bills Helmet Bar (@BillsHelmetBar) October 2, 2022
I guess the Bills can win a close game after all 😮💨— Danielle💙 2-1♥️🤞 (@Danielle1O19) October 2, 2022
Name a better duo than Lamar Jackson & Red Zone Interceptions against the Buffalo BillsI’ll wait 🤔— Wake (@wakejatkins) October 2, 2022
Bills Win ❤️FORZA BUFFALO #billsmafia pic.twitter.com/L9CyfsOjcJ— Buffalo Bills Backers Italy (@BillsItaly) October 2, 2022
The Ravens are a very talented team, they backed the Bills against the wall, and Buffalo just didn't quit. Incredible win by the Bills, and the Ravens have to figure out their second half problem.— Riley (@_Rile_E_Coyote) October 3, 2022
We repped the @BuffaloBills hard at the other football game tonight. S/O to my siblings who kept us posted on the comeback. "Bills win!" It's always a text you want to receive. #GoBills pic.twitter.com/1TmWUEbTTj— harper s.e. bishop (@harpersebishop) October 2, 2022