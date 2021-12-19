Twitter reactions: Bills fans relieved, uncertain after Buffalo beats Carolina

The Buffalo Bills bruised, bloodied and battered Carolina quarterback Cam Newton in the team's 31-14 win Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.
Now 8-6 heading into next Sunday's rematch against the New England Patriots, Buffalo remains in the thick of the playoff hunt in a crowded AFC.
Judging from postgame reaction on Twitter, fans weren't suddenly calling the Bills a Super Bowl contender again, but there was significantly more hope in the team's future than after the last two games.
Response to a much-needed win
BILLS WIN. TITANS LOSE. ONE SEED STILL IN PLAY.— McDerm 🦬🎄(7-6) (@omiester) December 19, 2021
Bills will obviously win this. Wasn’t pretty but I’ll take it.— seasons yeetings (@alifeinwords) December 19, 2021
If the Bills can lock down this game it will go a long way in calming this Bills fan down the stretch. #BillsMafia— Andrew 🍝❤️🔥 (@PastaGut) December 19, 2021
Cam Newton has the bills defense in fantasy— Matty P (@Matt_Panaro) December 19, 2021
Still some gripes
If the Bills were playing a good team today they'd be getting smoked. We look bad today especially the O line. Allen is really off today also, but that probably has a lot to do with the O line. #GoBills— Joel Renzoni (@JRenzoni716) December 19, 2021
Why can’t the #Bills go for the jugular and put a team away? Stop being content. Bury your opponent. Coaching is more of an issue than we ever thought it was— Matt (@Matthew_Darlak) December 19, 2021
Bills wins haven’t felt magical since before the Titans game. Feels like survival at this point— Ryan Caughill (@RyanCshow_BiB) December 19, 2021
Can Santa give the bills a new offensive line for Christmas— lucass (@_lucass069) December 19, 2021
I see nothing from this Bills team today that makes me confident we can beat the Pats next week.Go Bills.#BillsMafia— Garret W. (@garretw5) December 19, 2021
SMH...the Bills have SO MANY needs on this roster next season.— David P. (@stunner8_1) December 19, 2021
FOX frustrations
Bills win... let's interview Dak Prescott on the field right now... in a different city from a different game. #BillsMafia— CT Ryder (@ctryder) December 19, 2021
The commentators come up with every excuse to discredit the bills— Zachary Sajdak (@Sajdak88) December 19, 2021
The Fox halftime show really thinks Josh Allen is playing poorly?!? These guys are paid (probably very well) for these awful opinions. Amazing. #bills— Greg Belliotti (@gbelliotti) December 19, 2021
Josh Allen is 15-22, and @NFLonFOX @JimmyJohnson and Howie Long are ripping him apart. The way they are talking, this Bills are trailing by 35.— Jason Cwiklinski (@Jay_Cwik) December 19, 2021
Thank you to whatever producer told Rich Gannon to stop talking about Game of Thrones in the year 2021 #Bills— Philip Choroser (@p_choroser) December 19, 2021
Excitement for rematch against New England ahead
On to the land of chowder! Go Bills! ❤️💙— Stephanie Konicki Ferguson (@StephieKonicki) December 19, 2021
4 day work week. Christmas week. Bills Pats for the division. Can’t ask for much more— William James (@whartman716) December 19, 2021
Bills season comes down to game in New England. Lose and you don't deserve to make the playoffs.— todd skoczylas (@toddsko) December 19, 2021
Chuckle-worthy Tweets
for the record, I think it was rude of the panthers to wear normal uniforms when the bills were in color rush. bad theme party etiquette— katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) December 19, 2021
The only thing that sucks about the bills games in winter is freezing ur toes off with 2 socks and boots— ZTD | MRW (Matt) (@MRW_SSB) December 19, 2021
Who would think that Dec 19th would be the nicest weather it's been all season long for the Bills at home.— Jason Ziegler (@jayzigz) December 19, 2021
My wife with football as I turn Bills game on-Me: Let's see the score.Wife: Well I guess Florida doesn't have a kicker.Me: What?Wife: Their kicker got hurt so they're playing without one.Me: We're playing the Panthers!Wife: Yeah, Florida Panthers!@Panthers @FlaPanthers pic.twitter.com/SdbmnzeLoe— “The Kid” Mikey Wilks (@kidwilks) December 19, 2021