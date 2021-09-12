 Skip to main content
Twitter reactions: Bills fans react to opening loss to Pittsburgh
Diontae Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers ruined the Bills' season opener at Highmark Stadium. Here's how Twitter responded to the surprising Buffalo loss.

A new season of Buffalo football roared to life Sunday at Highmark Stadium, but the result – a 23-16 Pittsburgh Steelers win – was not what Bills fans were expecting.

Steelers 23, Bills 16: How it happened, stars of game, key plays

A lackluster offensive performance by Josh Allen's unit was a significant surprise, as an aggressive Steelers defense held last season's high-powered offense to just one touchdown and two field goals.

Frustration boiled among those following the game on Twitter, venting about offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's fourth-down call – which closely preceded the Steelers' go-ahead score – and displaying shock that reality did not meet expectation. 

Discouraging start to the season:

Offbeat insight from Bills fans:

The early excitement:

Tweets that made us laugh:

