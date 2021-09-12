Twitter reactions: Bills fans react to opening loss to Pittsburgh

A new season of Buffalo football roared to life Sunday at Highmark Stadium, but the result – a 23-16 Pittsburgh Steelers win – was not what Bills fans were expecting.
A lackluster offensive performance by Josh Allen's unit was a significant surprise, as an aggressive Steelers defense held last season's high-powered offense to just one touchdown and two field goals.
Frustration boiled among those following the game on Twitter, venting about offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's fourth-down call – which closely preceded the Steelers' go-ahead score – and displaying shock that reality did not meet expectation.
Discouraging start to the season:
The Bills offense was the problem today which is not what I expected…— Brendan Gilmer (@BrendanGilmer) September 12, 2021
Every other SB contender showed up today, except for the Bills. There will be a lot of Allen chirping tomorrow and it is 100% deserved.— Kerry Chella (@CherryKella) September 12, 2021
The Bills make me wanna shout (profanities)— Max Kalnitz (@Max_Kalnitz) September 12, 2021
Looks like the Bills are pulling a Sabres right now.— Andrew Bobeck Jr. (@ABobeck94) September 12, 2021
The Bills gotta play their songs from the last album idk if I like the new stuff— Sports Rock Gods (@jambrones) September 12, 2021
I’m actually glad this is happening. The #Bills need to be humbled, realize they haven’t won anything yet. Sometimes the way to get better is to get punched in the face.— Christopher Ouimet (@NowThatOuimet) September 12, 2021
The 1972 Dolphins are safe from the Buffalo Bills. 🙃— ; Scott Michalak (@ScottyMCSS) September 12, 2021
get ready for overreaction monday, bills fans— Ryan Mura (@RyanMura) September 12, 2021
Offbeat insight from Bills fans:
Also, just because Daboll was good last year, doesn’t mean he is immune from criticism. Today was a truly putrid day from him as a play caller. Yes his QB wasn’t very good today and yes his o line was even worse but he made some horrible, horrible play calls.— Brandon Buchanan (@The_BBGun) September 12, 2021
Schtop holding, Dion! #Bills— Deplorable Me (@LKrukowski) September 12, 2021
#Bills 3rd down défense…🗑— Mattitude (@Buffalucci) September 12, 2021
Something to remember, the Bills were TERRIBLE out of halftime last year— SmashGraves18 (@SmashGraves18) September 12, 2021
Bills are gonna be so happy they aren’t playing the Steelers D next week— Ryan Cretacci (@rmc_1492) September 12, 2021
Well, we got the obligatory CBS video shot of Niagara Falls during a Bills game.Waiting for them to show wings at Anchor Bar next because why would they think there's anything else here?#GoBills #BillsMafia #PITvsBUF— Sail with me into the setting sun (@SethFromThe716) September 12, 2021
The early excitement:
It would appear the Bills are happenin now— Chris Ostrander (@2ITB_Buffalo) September 12, 2021
I did not make this killer chicken wing dip for nothing, come on @BuffaloBills !! #GoBills #LetsGo 💙🏈❤️— Elizabeth Anne, LMSW (@SocialWorker4VI) September 12, 2021
hello I have found the youngest fan at the tailgate!! meet Korey Sayles Jr., who is five days old and thriving! 🥺🎉 pic.twitter.com/yBSSQZ1aV9— katherine fitzgerald 🌵🗞 (@kfitz134) September 12, 2021
That first shout song after a TD hits different— 𝙏𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙜𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝘽𝙚𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@tailgate_beers) September 12, 2021
Tweets that made us laugh:
find someone to hold you like the bills o-line— katherine fitzgerald 🌵🗞 (@kfitz134) September 12, 2021
Don’t know where my clothes went #Bills— JB Bickerstaff (@jb9_6) September 12, 2021
Gabriel’s Gate Davis with the TD will someone please acknowledge this is a perfect nickname for him #bills— Peter Incorvia (@pincorvia) September 12, 2021
Guys I don’t know what’s happening. #GoBills pic.twitter.com/40lgaqyLMV— Beth Neel (@jrmintneel) September 12, 2021
the best part of this bills game is knowing that I will never work another game day at wegmans. Blessed.— Tess Rine (@TessRine) September 12, 2021
good news, the bills can be the first team to win a super bowl with a record of 16-1— Ryan Mura (@RyanMura) September 12, 2021