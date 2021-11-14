Twitter reactions: Bills fans pile on Jets after Buffalo's blowout

Was the lopsided result of Sunday's Buffalo Bills win more a factor of a hungry Super Bowl contender righting the ship after a surprise upset loss, or a dismal football team mucking its way through another discouraging season?
The New York Jets fell to 2-7 after Buffalo's 45-17 win, a score line that actually looks closer than the game was. New York outscored Buffalo 14-7 in the fourth quarter, with many of the Bills' starters out of the game.
The deluge of penalty flags that dragged on a blowout left Bills fans more time to chime in on several topics, from Stefon Diggs to Gabriel Davis. Unfortunately, there was no upper-deck pool to comment on this week.
Piling on the woeful Jets
The Jets are not a serious NFL franchise— Nick Baron (@NickBaron2) November 14, 2021
Happy for the 2 Jets fans that are still at the game— 🦬 (@buffalorantings) November 14, 2021
The Jets should be fired from the league,— Gee’Neb 💎 (@EffEmBee4O) November 14, 2021
“Guys it’s the Jets, just give it to them”— Melissa Brawdy (@MelissaBrawdy) November 14, 2021
Today the best Jets receivers have been the Buffalo Bills #GoBills #NYJvsBUF— Lucky Prak (@cactusprak) November 14, 2021
The New Jersey Jets, ladies and gentlemen— Meagan (@IamMeaganNicole) November 14, 2021
People actually picked the Jets to beat the Bills. Like actual human beings 😂 #CantFixStupid— Joey P. (@JoeyPezzino11) November 14, 2021
Have all the #Bills fans stepped back from the ledge? I wasn't worried, but at least they smacked down a bad team like they should have.— Red Trash (@redsbasement) November 14, 2021
On Stefon Diggs' excellence
me:Doesn’t wear Diggs jersey for the first time this season Diggs:Hold my beer— Drake Gyllenhaal (@DrOooMD) November 14, 2021
Everyone at @RecRoomBuffalo thought the first Diggs play in the end zone was a TD, and they played the Shout! song.It wasn’t. Lucky Diggs ran it back and caught the next one while it was still playing.THIS IS WHY YOU DON’T PLAY THE SONG UNTIL THE XP!(Will die on this hill)— Michael Parthum (@MichaelParthum) November 14, 2021
I know it’s “just” the Jets, but #Bills needed a big response after last week and they got it. Team fired on all cylinders. Diggs in particular was incredible.— Marc Deschamps (@Marcdachamp) November 14, 2021
Feeding Diggs at will, jet sweep to McKenzie. Turning the clock back to 2020 and guess what, it's working.— Karl Robinson (@KRobinson830) November 14, 2021
It’s a crime that Stefon Diggs doesn’t have at least 10 targets a game this season— Adam Gorski (@AdamGorski_) November 14, 2021
Never stop throwing to Diggs please.— Robert Milleville (@RealBobmills) November 14, 2021
I LIKE WHEN MR. ALLEN THROWS THE BALL TO MR. DIGGS— Metal Beer Solid (@lukewheezer) November 14, 2021
Grab bag
We did so much jet sweep stuff with McKenzie in 2019 and then the past couple years they've completely disappeared, it's honestly been something I've been super upset about.— Vergil (@Vergil3434) November 14, 2021
Just incredible that the Bills drafted a difference making RT, from a non FBS school, whose team opted out last season. The draft makes no sense, but oh man I think Beane found a gem. Brown can play.— Pat Washington (@pwash86) November 14, 2021
Bills are undefeated when Sabres have a dog— JOE FERRARI (@joexferrari) November 14, 2021
bills beat the jets by four scores, cam newton scores twice for the panthers, the lions are bad in a funny way... there is peace on earth once again.— Gabriel Robare (@GabrielRobare) November 14, 2021
Bills have 4 rushing touchdowns and didn't even use their best running back, Josh Allen— Name cannot be blank (@MHannon85) November 14, 2021
To say the #bills responded is a bit of an understatement— Christopher Brunner (@theBRUNNERshow) November 14, 2021