Twitter reactions: Bills fans heartbroken after wild overtime playoff loss to Kansas City

An unforgettable Sunday night ended in heartbreak for the Buffalo Bills, with the Kansas City Chiefs prevailing 42-36 over the Bills in overtime, ending the season for Josh Allen's team for the second straight year.

Both quarterbacks – the Bills' Allen and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes – left fans mesmerized with their heroics; the young stars traded huge play after huge play, with Allen connecting with Gabriel Davis for four touchdowns and Mahomes finding Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce for clutch scores.

Tension peaked in a riveting fourth quarter that saw 25 total points scored in the game's final two minutes, a roller coaster of emotions – stress, joy, anger and disappointment – that briefly had fans tasting victory with 13 seconds left and the Bills leading 36-33.

A true thriller