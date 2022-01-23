Twitter reactions: Bills fans heartbroken after wild overtime playoff loss to Kansas City

An unforgettable Sunday night ended in heartbreak for the Buffalo Bills, with the Kansas City Chiefs prevailing 42-36 over the Bills in overtime, ending the season for Josh Allen's team for the second straight year.
Both quarterbacks – the Bills' Allen and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes – left fans mesmerized with their heroics; the young stars traded huge play after huge play, with Allen connecting with Gabriel Davis for four touchdowns and Mahomes finding Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce for clutch scores.
Tension peaked in a riveting fourth quarter that saw 25 total points scored in the game's final two minutes, a roller coaster of emotions – stress, joy, anger and disappointment – that briefly had fans tasting victory with 13 seconds left and the Bills leading 36-33.
A true thriller
Omg what a game to become a football fan ! Let alone a #Bills fan. #BillsMafia #BillsvsChiefs— Aaron Eh (@Aaron1Eh8) January 24, 2022
The two best teams in the NFL just had a heavyweight slugfest. Man oh man. Going to be a fun rivalry to watch for the next decade. Go Bills. 💪— chuck (@DCRjrBuffalo) January 24, 2022
Wow, that had to be one of the greatest games I’ve ever seen in the last 5 years. @BuffaloBills, @Chiefs what a barn burner. Gutted for Buffalo but man that was fun.— Matt Sanderson (@MattSanderson32) January 24, 2022
In typical Bills fashion, our hearts are ripped out in the final seconds of a game. #BillsMafia— Billy Rieck (@BillyRieck) January 24, 2022
Vaunted Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes matchup
These two quarterbacks are something else, man. The #Bills just can't bring Patrick Mahomes down.— Jay Skurski (@JaySkurski) January 24, 2022
Josh Allen One Man Army— Joanna Eberts (@josie914) January 24, 2022
Bad enough I have to watch Mahomes play against the #Bills, I also have to watch him in like every other commercial between drives!— Nathanael Anderson (@Natron45) January 24, 2022
It’s not the Bills defense that’s the problem, it’s that Mahomes is super human— We Have To Win (@LvkeTCB) January 24, 2022
The fact that these two teams can’t be playing for the Super Bowl is a disservice to the league. #chiefs #Bills— Rob Rein (@GingerWoodWorks) January 24, 2022
Gabriel Davis' sterling performance
So much Andre Reed in Gabe Davis. #Bills— Deplorable Me (@LKrukowski) January 24, 2022
What Gabe Davis did to that DB just isn’t fair— Lyndsey D'Arcangelo (@darcangel21) January 24, 2022
Somehow at my house Davis just broke my Ankle #GoBills #BillsMafia— M c Marz (@McMarz1113) January 24, 2022
GABE DAVIS TAKING NAMES AND ANKLES— 𝕶𝖆𝖒 (@lgt716) January 24, 2022
Blame on the Bills' defense
You can’t even blame the overtime rules for costing the bills the game…They should’ve stopped KC with 13 seconds left????? They just beat themselves.— Lauren Pray (@pray_lauren) January 24, 2022
if I am defensive player on the Buffalo Bills I would never be able to look Josh Allen in the eye ever again— Liam Pershyn (@L_Pershyn) January 24, 2022
Yea hi…I’m looking for the Bills defense, can they come out to play??— DP (@AnthonyTony757) January 24, 2022
Addison should never play a down for the #Bills again— eibook (@Koobie_2009) January 24, 2022
The king of "Almost" plays, the Bills D Line— Nate (@Nate_Wunder) January 24, 2022
The missed tackles are killing the #Bills— Tom Lewis (@TomLewis1748) January 24, 2022
The Bills better spend ALL offseason learning how to tackle— FIRE BRIAN DABOLL (@cryingbflofan) January 24, 2022
Coaching ups and downs
do you think the bills know they have josh allen as their qb and he can throw the ball like, really well— victoria 💫 (@litttlesnappy) January 24, 2022
100%Chiefs can't stop him running. Chiefs can't stop passing. But the #Bills take the ball out of his hands. https://t.co/n1eccXnLn1— Jason Mack (@jaymaj13) January 24, 2022
Looks like the usual poor play calling will reign superior once again for the Bills— Alex Stegmeier (@alex_stegmeier) January 24, 2022
No second guessing McDermott, all in! Love it!— Neighborhood Kari 🏁 (@UncleKari) January 23, 2022
Daboll runs FB in motion and #Bills have a false start.Why get cute?— Jason Mack (@jaymaj13) January 24, 2022
Bills fans' nerves
Bills please don’t make this a back and forth game— Sarah Snyder (@snyderrsarah) January 24, 2022
Might have a heart attack before this game is over. #Bills— Marc Deschamps (@Marcdachamp) January 24, 2022
I’ve aged 5 years so far— Del Reid 🦬 (@DelReid) January 24, 2022
The neighbors are about 30 seconds ahead of us in the Bills game and I can not tell the good screams from the bad. Oh the tension— Johnny Jump Jump (@Iremarkable) January 24, 2022
Current mood 😬 @TheBuffaloNews pic.twitter.com/bi2ehHmyQp— Adam Zyglis (@adamzyglis) January 24, 2022
I have never screamed and been so stressed watching a bills game before #BillsMafia— Sarah (@sarahbecx) January 24, 2022
Best of the rest
Refs helping Mahomes back to his feet, yeah?Ok.I see you.Go Bills.— y-Garret W. (@garretw5) January 24, 2022
Ben’s looking for a big 2nd half!! He even pulled out my old sweater from when I was a baby @BuffaloBills #GoBills pic.twitter.com/OXwvpLXrwC— Michael Padak (@MichaelPadak) January 24, 2022
Watching this game with my teenage son reminds me of watching Jim Kelly and the Bills when I was his age.— Kevin Sylvester (@kevsylvester) January 24, 2022
@BuffaloBills can you still stop running your FB in motion.— Aaron (@Callmehayes) January 24, 2022
No pressure, @BuffaloBills but my entire month’s worth of serotonin production is dependent on you winning tonight. #BillsMafia— Christine Pearl (@Christinelpearl) January 24, 2022