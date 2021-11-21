Twitter reactions: Bills fans furious after demoralizing first half vs. Indianapolis

Penalties, turnovers and struggles along the offensive line plagued the Bills in the first half Sunday vs. Indianapolis, with Buffalo heading into halftime down 24-7. If there were boos in the stadium, they positively rained down on Twitter.
The News' Jay Skurski put the prevailing mood of Bills fans into words after Colts running back Jonathan Taylor skied into the end zone for his third touchdown.
Jonathan Taylor in from 2 yards out. Just an absolutely inexcusable error by Isaiah McKenzie. That sinking feeling you've got right now? It's the realization that this #Bills team just might not be that good.— Jay Skurski (@JaySkurski) November 21, 2021
Fans are beside themselves
I’ve never turned a @BuffaloBills game off before halftime before today. What a joke.— Emmett Sweet (@thesweetspot_4) November 21, 2021
Bills really handing the patriots the division here— Dagon716x (@Dagon716x) November 21, 2021
If you need me, I’ll be busy watching highlights of the 2020 bills 🥲— Brandon Reilly (@Brandon__Reilly) November 21, 2021
Turnovers aggravate
Isaiah McKenzie returning kicks like #billsmafia pic.twitter.com/9MLNXFE67a— Mike in Buffalo (@MikeinBuffalo_) November 21, 2021
I don’t want to hear another word about McKenzie being good for returns. Not one.— Tj (@tjlewis042) November 21, 2021
Isiah McKenzie has had a ton of issues this year. Find someone else to do that job. Bring Leodis back— Ryan Hasenauer (@RyanH7681) November 21, 2021
Offensive line frustrations
2 horrible OL penalties, followed by and INT. Gonna be a long day. #bills— Sadopopulist Governor Ashenthorn (@ashenthorn) November 21, 2021
I could have a million nightmares and the bills oline still scares me more— Roger (@RogerMarchione) November 21, 2021
Bills 22 draft: Lineman, lineman, lineman, lineman, lineman, lineman, lineman #BillsMafia— JRo (@jro2121) November 21, 2021
I’ll pile on here. With these offensive line issues the Bills won’t even make the playoffs. New England is going to win the division and they’ll miss the wild card with LAC and someone from the central sneaking in.— Chris (@camppags) November 21, 2021
this bills offensive line makes me want to puke— Justin Hayes (@justinhayes21) November 21, 2021
Foreshadowing of a long day
Yep, I can already tell the type of game this is gonna be. Bills, please prove me wrong— Matt Kozak (@MatthewK2003) November 21, 2021
This is pretty much exactly how I thought today would go. Buffalo Bills unvaccinated players being out already screwing this team.— Andrew Kozlowski (@AndrewKoz88) November 21, 2021