Twitter reactions: Bills fans disconsolate after drubbing by Indianapolis
Twitter reactions: Bills fans disconsolate after drubbing by Indianapolis

Bills Colts second (copy)

Indianapolis Colts defensive back George Odum (30) makes his second interception of the game on a Josh Allen pass intended for Stefon Diggs.

 James P. McCoy

An abysmal run defense, penalties, turnovers and offensive line struggles joined forces to doom the Bills Sunday vs. Indianapolis, with Buffalo falling 41-15.

The boos at Highmark Stadium rained down even harder on Twitter, where Buffalo's fan-base loathed the present and lamented the future.

Fans are beside themselves

What run defense?

Turnovers aggravate

Offensive line frustrations

Foreshadowing of a long day

Grab bag

