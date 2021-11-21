Twitter reactions: Bills fans disconsolate after drubbing by Indianapolis

An abysmal run defense, penalties, turnovers and offensive line struggles joined forces to doom the Bills Sunday vs. Indianapolis, with Buffalo falling 41-15.
The boos at Highmark Stadium rained down even harder on Twitter, where Buffalo's fan-base loathed the present and lamented the future.
Fans are beside themselves
The Bills are so bad that I might watch the Sabres tonight.— D (@DRock_41) November 21, 2021
There is a case to be made that the Bills won’t make the playoffs.— Kerry Chella (@CherryKella) November 21, 2021
Everyone blaming this bills season on not having a dome. Maybe they just are as good as we thought they’d be?— Ryan (@RES1290) November 21, 2021
At least post Bills loss depression is only 4 days long this week.— Chris (@chrisvattimo) November 21, 2021
If the Bills are this embarrassing on thanksgiving, I’m taking my aunt’s broccoli cheddar corn bake and leaving— Brett (@fouryearbrett) November 21, 2021
The Bills Super Bowl was at Arrowhead this year. Sad to say it, but it’s true.— Nick (@DooghWRLD) November 21, 2021
I’ve never turned a @BuffaloBills game off before halftime before today. What a joke.— Emmett Sweet (@thesweetspot_4) November 21, 2021
Bills really handing the patriots the division here— Dagon716x (@Dagon716x) November 21, 2021
If you need me, I’ll be busy watching highlights of the 2020 bills 🥲— Brandon Reilly (@Brandon__Reilly) November 21, 2021
What run defense?
#bills without Star can’t stop an elite runner. Gonna cost them— Andrea25 (@aurbinato) November 21, 2021
We weren't stopping James Taylor today— Derrick Caldwell (@Derrick76448327) November 21, 2021
The Colts could tell the Bills defense exactly where Taylor was gonna run and they still wouldn’t be able to stop him— Derek Edgar🦬🏈 (@dedgar_13) November 21, 2021
Note to anyone playing the Bills: just run the ball.— Andrew Camm (@ajcamm) November 21, 2021
Turnovers aggravate
Isaiah McKenzie returning kicks like #billsmafia pic.twitter.com/9MLNXFE67a— Mike in Buffalo (@MikeinBuffalo_) November 21, 2021
I don’t want to hear another word about McKenzie being good for returns. Not one.— Tj (@tjlewis042) November 21, 2021
Isiah McKenzie has had a ton of issues this year. Find someone else to do that job. Bring Leodis back— Ryan Hasenauer (@RyanH7681) November 21, 2021
Offensive line frustrations
2 horrible OL penalties, followed by and INT. Gonna be a long day. #bills— Sadopopulist Governor Ashenthorn (@ashenthorn) November 21, 2021
I could have a million nightmares and the bills oline still scares me more— Roger (@RogerMarchione) November 21, 2021
Bills 22 draft: Lineman, lineman, lineman, lineman, lineman, lineman, lineman #BillsMafia— JRo (@jro2121) November 21, 2021
I’ll pile on here. With these offensive line issues the Bills won’t even make the playoffs. New England is going to win the division and they’ll miss the wild card with LAC and someone from the central sneaking in.— Chris (@camppags) November 21, 2021
this bills offensive line makes me want to puke— Justin Hayes (@justinhayes21) November 21, 2021
Foreshadowing of a long day
Yep, I can already tell the type of game this is gonna be. Bills, please prove me wrong— Matt Kozak (@MatthewK2003) November 21, 2021
This is pretty much exactly how I thought today would go. Buffalo Bills unvaccinated players being out already screwing this team.— Andrew Kozlowski (@AndrewKoz88) November 21, 2021
Grab bag
Bills are about to be on the "in the hunt" graphic. Hello darkness my old friend— Jimbo #WokeMobster (@jiminbflo) November 21, 2021
Outside of the bills gameplay….can we just get one sunny non windy day in OP for a game this year? The games have been so depressing this year weather-wise— Dylan Nowak (@DylanNowak) November 21, 2021