Twitter reactions: Bills fans celebrate win over Chiefs

Buffalo Bills fans were feeling great after Sunday's 24-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Many heaped praise on quarterback Josh Allen.
Here's what some fans had to say on Twitter.
My quarterback is better than yours 😬🤯🤷🏽♀️‼️ #BillsMafia ❤️💙‼️ https://t.co/Xvjqhl6cQy— Sharee (@ShaundaHatton) October 17, 2022
What a great game. Biggest difference maker? von Miller… $ well spent. Let’s go! #BillsMafia— john calhoun (@calhondareport) October 17, 2022
Very happy @BuffaloBills fans! Very happy indeed. A really nice win. #GoBills! pic.twitter.com/Wj7w5I0Inl— Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) October 16, 2022
Here’s my thing, we KNOW we have been underdogs for YEARS…… but guess what, this year is OUR YEAR! #BillsMafia— Malennie (@MalennieLy) October 17, 2022
I could watch the #Bills and #Chiefs play every week. #NFL #BillsMafia— Jack Haley (@jackhaley42) October 17, 2022
Worst take of 2022: “Josh Allen can’t win close games.”— Russ Cavanaugh (@rcavanaugh82) October 17, 2022
Proceeds to beat two of the best QBs in the NFL.
Dude is an absolute savage… and some NFL talking heads are clowns! #BillsMafia #BigDubs
I am GIDDY after that game - what a way to go into a bye week #BillsMafia— Jacob (@jtdeubs) October 17, 2022