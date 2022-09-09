Twitter reactions: Bills fans celebrate after dominant 31-10 over Los Angeles Rams

Buffalo Bills fans took to Twitter on Thursday night in the wake of the team's dominant 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Quarterback Josh Allen passed for 297 yards and three touchdowns (he ran in another), defensive end Von Miller had two sacks and wide receiver Stefon had eight catches for 122 yards and a touchdown.

There was plenty to celebrate in the Twitterverse. Here are some highlights:

Pretty unfair that the Bills have a QB who is an actual buffalo — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 9, 2022

Thank you for coming to the newest edition of the @warloc6 TED Talk. @BuffaloBills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/eJCZZ5xiu1 — Alyssa like Milano (@BillsMafiaGirl) September 9, 2022

All I have to say is I love the Buffalo Bills and I am very happy — very cool person (@_michaeldanger) September 9, 2022

I was really worried that expectations are being set way too high.. but these @BuffaloBills are scary good! #GoBills — Mike Demler (@MikeDemler) September 9, 2022

The moment I knew we were gonna win… #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/GfPLJ2DnM8 — Joe Miller III (@joemillerwired) September 9, 2022

#BillsMafia walking into work tomorrow pic.twitter.com/sQjIbUrcpw — The Professor Nick Harrison (@mrprofessor318) September 9, 2022

I guess we really don’t need a punter. #BillsMafia — ɯɐpɐ (@dazz0_716) September 9, 2022

JA 17 has a chip on his shoulder … he’s a mad bull this year #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/Lwf2BXyClO — Manraj Manny Deol (@TheMightyDeol) September 9, 2022

The Buffalo Bills are 1-0 and statistically the best team in football. Let’s keep in touch as the season goes along.I love this team. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/YmPmlQQTjm — Bills Helmet Bar (@BillsHelmetBar) September 9, 2022

California Rams, you now know what it is like to be trampled by herd of angry yaks. Or angry Buffalo maybe. We have victory for grizzly bear Josh Allen!!! #NFLKickoff #BillsMafia #GoBills #BUFvsLAR — Bills Mafia of Kazakhstan (@BillsKazakhstan) September 9, 2022

Josh when he realizes he collected the last Infinity Stone to complete a good offensive line #GoBills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/811KfASKtt — Jefe (@JSpenceTheKing) September 9, 2022

And THAT is how you start a season!! 💙🏈❤️ #billsmafia #bigdubs whose jersey am I buying tonight?? — Kirst ❤️💙🏈 (@kirstpaige26) September 9, 2022

Live look at Jalen Ramsey, courtesy of “trash” Josh Allen. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/Ct5zakP6rF — Garrett (@SportyGman10) September 9, 2022

Great game shout-out to Sam Martin! Great job holding for all those extra points & the FG. Seems as though we *checks notes* didn’t punt but still great game! #BillsMafia — The_Matt_In_The_Hat (@beardedphotog24) September 9, 2022