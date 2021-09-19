Twitter reactions: Bills fans breathe some relief after squishing of fish

The Buffalo Bills rebounded from the season-opening loss to Pittsburgh with an emphatic 35-0 shutout of the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
Bills Twitter, despite stretches of frustration with the Buffalo offense and Josh Allen in the first half, regained its cool as the blowout progressed, appreciating a dominant defensive performance. The postgame consensus, however, still expressed concern about the Bills moving forward.
OPTIMISM REIGNS
the bills took squish the fish VERY literally today and i’m here for it— Amber (@amberlee2323) September 19, 2021
A 35-0 Bills win on the road against Miami and the offense hasn’t even found its rhythm yet. Love to see it. #BillsMafia— Mike Chiari (@MikeChiari) September 19, 2021
I haven’t seen the Bills front 7 look this good in a long time— Robby (@he_bringer) September 19, 2021
aj epenesa playing like Schobel x10 #bill— JD (@oooojdooo) September 19, 2021
Taron Johnson is absolutely one of my favorite players. Completely disregard for his own body.— Ryan Cretacci (@rmc_1492) September 19, 2021
[Related: Look back at how Bills Twitter responded to the opening loss]
BILLS CULTURE
My husband is at work and my kids are playing outside do I periodically have to go outside to check on them. When I do, I can hear Bills reactions from houses in every direction.— Kate Holzemer (@Katebits) September 19, 2021
Watching the bills destroy the dolphins while on my honeymoon sitting in the very chair @JoshAllenQB sat in when he visited Carmel. Apparently Joshy and I have the same taste in bars... #weddinggoals #billsticketsasweddinggift?@MulligansPublic pic.twitter.com/KRdZcpOXa6— Jenna Darron (@JennaDarron) September 19, 2021
Bills fans greeting the team at the airport after today’s big win. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/UXfejykgnj— Jay (@jayfoldsfive) September 19, 2021
[More: Jay Skurski's 10 observations from the Bills' win]
REFLECTIONS ON FOX'S COMMENTARY
On the same drive while #Bills on offense, Matt Millen has referenced both “farting” and “Einstein”. #Range. #BUFvsMIA— Christopher Ouimet (@NowThatOuimet) September 19, 2021
Winners: The BillsLosers: The dolphins & everyone who’s had to listen to the game on tv— matt. (@Matt_Hervan) September 19, 2021
Matt Millen breaking out commentary on Einstein and Archimedes on the Bills-Dolphins telecast. As a geek, I'm really impressed.— John Bava III (@JohnBava3) September 19, 2021
NOT AS ROSY
That Bills game was the most frustrating 35-0 shutout win in NFL history lol.— Anthony (@na_anth) September 19, 2021
Bills fans, we have NOTHING to be happy about. We looked AWFUL.— Zac DiSalvo (@ZacDiSalvo) September 19, 2021
Is it me or does Brissett look more poised than #JoshAllen? #bills wtf!!!!!!!!!!!!— Jim Reed 🇺🇸🍀⛳ (@GolfGuyJR) September 19, 2021
Bills just won the closest 35-0 game I’ve ever seen.— eammon (@theeammon) September 19, 2021
Bills beat a divisional rival 35-0 and everyone is still mildly disappointed. It’s amazing how much our expectations have shifted in the McDermott era.— Matthew Waite (@MatthewJWaite) September 19, 2021
The penalties through the first game and a half are killing the Bills but also me. The penalties + anemic passing attack make this game nearly unwatchable.— Matt O (@Matt_ORourke1) September 19, 2021
Josh Allen needs to figure this out. He’s a quarter billion dollar quarterback. 3 straight runs after throwing a pick is how you protect a rookie, not someone for what he’s supposed to be. #Bills— Eric Esch (@EricEsch) September 19, 2021
TWEETS THAT MADE US LAUGH
If the Bills played the Dolphins 10 times they might win 13 of them— Nate Geary (@NateGearySports) September 19, 2021
ran some advanced stats between quarters, and Diggs was roughly one indo-pacific bottlenose dolphin away from any defender on that TD https://t.co/agvdPUDga6 pic.twitter.com/jlcOVVDXRC— katherine fitzgerald 🌵🗞 (@kfitz134) September 19, 2021
I will be wearing my new Bills shirt for any game, and I take responsibility for their win today.— Josh Fitz (@JoshF618) September 19, 2021
My dog, a Bills fan, laughing at this take. https://t.co/aa5Lym1Ula pic.twitter.com/JIIrdWPvR3— Jose Gonzalez (@TheJoseCanUC) September 19, 2021
The Bills haven’t been the same since Sam Reinhart was traded— 🦬 (@buffalorantings) September 19, 2021
LETS GO @BuffaloBills #gobills#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/kHrbtSR8qb— Jess (@earlsinthetrunk) September 19, 2021