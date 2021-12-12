Twitter reactions: Bills fans blast officials, laud Josh Allen's toughness after OT loss to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. – The Buffalo Bills erased a 24-3 halftime deficit to take the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to overtime, but a 58-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Breshad Perriman won the game for the Bucs. The Bills drop to 7-6 on the season, still clinging to the final Wild Card spot after the loss.
The tune changed in the second half, though, as quarterback Josh Allen found a rhythm and played through pain, earning significant praise from CBS' analysts and the Bills Mafia.
The conclusion was disappointing, though, as Brady's touchdown pass – and CBS' clip of a forlorn Allen leaving the field – left Bills fans complaining about the referees, Tremaine Edmunds and a first-half Sean McDermott decision to punt rather than go for it on fourth down.
Stewing on the loss
Real talk it just sucks that the bills are so good at being in really entertaining/genuine great football games and they never seem to be able to pull out the win— Boy Howdy (@BuffaloBoyHowdy) December 13, 2021
Being a Bills fan is so infinitely depressing— bill penny $¢ (@billpennyy) December 13, 2021
Are the Bills the best 7-6 team of all time— austin (@Primesingletary) December 13, 2021
Josh Allen's toughness, excellence in engineering a comeback
We may have lost, but….That was THE Josh Allen game!!— Ryan (@BootsMcGavin) December 13, 2021
If the rest of the bills don't show up for their quarterback and miss playoffs this season clean house and make Allen gm.— Dylan (@dylanftw87) December 13, 2021
I feel like everyone on that team owes Josh Allen an apology.— Corey Gordon (@gowithgordons) December 13, 2021
Putting aside the absolutely brutal officiating tonight @NFLOfficiating Josh Allen is an absolute dog and would want no one else as QB1 of the @BuffaloBills @JoshAllenQB— Vinny Chiarenza (@ChiarenzaVinny) December 13, 2021
Blame for officials, who made two late decisions on pass interference calls that favored the Bucs
Bills didn’t help themselves in the first half but this is ridiculous https://t.co/OKoOYAacVB— Codie McCool (@McCool_716) December 13, 2021
Reassuring that non bills fans are bothered https://t.co/l5IUVIj0EN— Shorts man 🐐 (@icactusdog) December 13, 2021
Between the #Sabres and the #Bills, it has been an absolutely bizarre weekend for Buffalo sports teams when it comes to officiating.— Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) December 13, 2021
The Refs are the best defense in the league. Absolutely silenced Stefon Diggs.— ً (@PrimetimeBills1) December 13, 2021
Brady winning prime time close games with refs help? Noooooo never— K Fitch (@Schnickl3) December 13, 2021
Frustration with McDermott's decision-making
When you stop coaching aggressively it shows on the field with the players.. Bills haven't that vibe in a couple months..— Chris Snusz (@under2catching) December 13, 2021
I unironically think the bills would be 10-3 or 9-4 with McDermott making better choice on 4th downs and going for 2— TJQ (@tjqhockey) December 13, 2021
sean mcdermott’s fear of calling the gutsy play will forever kill this bills team— chloe wojtanik (@chloewojj) December 13, 2021
Pure anger
Also, throwing this out there, Edmunds is the Dahlin of the Bills. Dont @ me— Calvinn 🐐 (7-5) (@Cal_Simson22) December 13, 2021
"Nice drive you got going there, be a shame if someone called a run in the redzone." #Bills pic.twitter.com/McfGkhlMIn— Deplorable Me (@LKrukowski) December 12, 2021
To be in the red zone and only get a fg is a death sentence for the bills.— Zach Robinson (@alfzach85) December 12, 2021
Finding solace in humor
Tom Brady just juked a defender. This is the greatest embarrassment to Buffalo since the skyway— Nate Mendelson (@NateMendelson) December 12, 2021
Good to see the #Bills o-line sticking together on the sidelines. pic.twitter.com/hWrXDPVyOW— Deplorable Me (@LKrukowski) December 12, 2021
Lets Go @BuffaloBills my Dog is upset we loseing 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Nx0p1hhOBG— Drexlerwalker MVP 17 (@DrechselG) December 12, 2021