Twitter reactions: Bills fans blast officials, laud Josh Allen's toughness after OT loss to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. – The Buffalo Bills erased a 24-3 halftime deficit to take the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to overtime, but a 58-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Breshad Perriman won the game for the Bucs. The Bills drop to 7-6 on the season, still clinging to the final Wild Card spot after the loss.

The tune changed in the second half, though, as quarterback Josh Allen found a rhythm and played through pain, earning significant praise from CBS' analysts and the Bills Mafia.

The conclusion was disappointing, though, as Brady's touchdown pass – and CBS' clip of a forlorn Allen leaving the field – left Bills fans complaining about the referees, Tremaine Edmunds and a first-half Sean McDermott decision to punt rather than go for it on fourth down.

Stewing on the loss