Twitter reactions: Bills fans blast officials, laud Josh Allen's toughness after OT loss to Tampa
Bills Buccaneers (copy)

Buffalo Bills defender Levi Wallace is called for interference on Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans during overtime at Raymond James Stadium.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

TAMPA, Fla. – The Buffalo Bills erased a 24-3 halftime deficit to take the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to overtime, but a 58-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Breshad Perriman won the game for the Bucs. The Bills drop to 7-6 on the season, still clinging to the final Wild Card spot after the loss.

The tune changed in the second half, though, as quarterback Josh Allen found a rhythm and played through pain, earning significant praise from CBS' analysts and the Bills Mafia. 

[More: Jason Wolf tells how the game unfolded]

The conclusion was disappointing, though, as Brady's touchdown pass – and CBS' clip of a forlorn Allen leaving the field – left Bills fans complaining about the referees, Tremaine Edmunds and a first-half Sean McDermott decision to punt rather than go for it on fourth down. 

Stewing on the loss

Josh Allen's toughness, excellence in engineering a comeback

Blame for officials, who made two late decisions on pass interference calls that favored the Bucs 

Frustration with McDermott's decision-making

Pure anger

Finding solace in humor

