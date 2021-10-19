Twitter reactions: Bills fans blame defense in nail-biting Monday Night Football loss to Titans

The Buffalo Bills fell to the Tennessee Titans 34-31 in a wild back-and-forth affair on "Monday Night Football" in Nashville. The Titans scored on their final six possessions, with Derrick Henry running wild for three touchdowns – including the game-winning 13-yard run with 3:05 left.
Bills Twitter, when it wasn't bashing the ESPN commentary, shared thoughts on head coach Sean McDermott's fourth-down decision, the dismal performance of Buffalo's defense and the tension of game that wasn't decided until the final seconds.
Postgame sorrow
A lot of heartbreak going on around here. I felt that one. But it’s also a feeling as a Bills fan I’m kinda used to with all of Western NY. I know we will bounce back.The Buffalo Bills are still the best team in the AFC and you can’t change my mind. #GoBills— N8 (@NathanRuh) October 19, 2021
Listening to Taylor Swift while thinking about the Bills instead of the men who have wronged me— 🦬 (@buffalorantings) October 19, 2021
@BuffaloBills y’all really know how to mess up my night I’m ready cancel my vacation day— Dejuan Hardy (@Dejuan_Hardy) October 19, 2021
This just hurts folks. Way worst then Pitt w1. The Bills are still a a behemoth but that’s a soul crusher.— MereKat (@MereKatKat) October 19, 2021
Thoughts on the Bills' fourth-down decision
Easy to say you should have kicked the FG and gone to OT. Going for it to win it is belief, and probably a shade too much arrogance. But we've waited 25 years to see this kind of swagger, right? Sometimes it goes against you. #Bills— Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) October 19, 2021
Sorry #Bills fans, but that’s a bad 4th down call. We weren't on the 1. We would have needed a TO and bought ourselves maybe one extra play with. :12 on the clock. Kick for the tie and go to OT. #BUFvsTEN— Charlie Riley (@Charlieriley) October 19, 2021
Tense night, close game on national TV
I have a love hate relationship with the Bills but I wouldn’t want it any other way— Matt Henry (@MattHenry92) October 19, 2021
I’m sorry, can the Bills cause an aneurysm?— I VOTED FOR JOE! (@Hall2Wayne) October 19, 2021
What were just supposed to go to work tomorrow after that Bills game— Danny Vail (@17vaildan) October 19, 2021
Does anyone have tips for actually being able to go to sleep after a Bills prime time game?— Ron Stoppable (@rondom92) October 19, 2021
Fans turn on the Bills' defense
This #Bills defense is playing not to lose— James (@james161723) October 19, 2021
Irrespective of whether or not you think the Bills should've kicked the field goal, they have nobody but themselves to blame tonight. The defense got bludgeoned by Derrick Henry and they couldn't establish any semblance of a pass rush. 31 should've been enough to win this game.— John Bava III (@JohnBava3) October 19, 2021
Good night to everyone except the Buffalo Bills defense— Buffalo Girl (@BuffaloGrlProbs) October 19, 2021
Some Derrick Henry appreciation
Derrick Henry is an absolute villain— Hoya Apologist (@hoyabreakdown) October 19, 2021
If Derrick Henry ever came at me full speed my bones would just crumble— Jason Pawlak (@JasonPawsUp) October 19, 2021
I’m convinced Derrick Henry could take a truck head on and win— SIMBA 🦁 (@TomSimcoe_) October 19, 2021
Bills fans invade Nashville
You can really hear Bills Mafia through the TV— Robb Nappo (@robbnappo9) October 19, 2021
Bills are the only team with 10 regular season home games 😂😂— josh (@Jsshuua) October 19, 2021
“Nashville, Tennessee or is this Orchard Park, NY?” is how the MNF Broadcast begins. Well done Bills Fans.— The Kick Is Good (@TheKickIsGood) October 19, 2021
ESPN doing their best showing three Titan fans together with no Bills fans. Bet they have to double up a few times. Lol #billsmafia— John Africano (@afman3333) October 19, 2021
It’s the 3rd quarter, we know that Bills fans are at the stadium, we know that Titans fans are also there— Alex (@AlexMaue) October 19, 2021
Tweets that made us laugh
One last look at the playbook. @BuffaloBills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/2NBYGzEZem— Roy (@jashurley) October 19, 2021
My wife becomes a nervous wreck when the #Bills are on and finds anything to do to keep busy. Right now she’s brushing the dogs’ teeth.— Adam Fries (@AdamFries) October 19, 2021
If I heard correctly, Steve Levy already called Singletary “singleding” and Zack Moss “myoss.”Go Bills.— Garret W. (@garretw5) October 19, 2021
Hopefully the Bills get as mad as my husband did over that return punt play call.— Sarah Lindstrom (@SarahJess7) October 19, 2021
Had on brand new Bills sweatsI’m done with those for the year— OutsidersEdge (@BaddBrain) October 19, 2021
Raven is confident in the Bills lead. #BillsMafia #BillsMuttfia pic.twitter.com/PRjaaws9LB— I'll hang up and listen (@breeleehar) October 19, 2021
Definition of stress: coordinating insta cart and DoorDash delivery in time for bills game— Bank Daddy (@vishy_p_) October 19, 2021