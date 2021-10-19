 Skip to main content
Twitter reactions: Bills fans blame defense in nail-biting Monday Night Football loss to Titans
topical top story

Bills Titans fourth

Stunned Bills fans react to the final play where Josh Allen failed to convert on a fourth-and-one during the fourth quarter.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

The Buffalo Bills fell to the Tennessee Titans 34-31 in a wild back-and-forth affair on "Monday Night Football" in Nashville. The Titans scored on their final six possessions, with Derrick Henry running wild for three touchdowns – including the game-winning 13-yard run with 3:05 left.

Bills Twitter, when it wasn't bashing the ESPN commentary, shared thoughts on head coach Sean McDermott's fourth-down decision, the dismal performance of Buffalo's defense and the tension of game that wasn't decided until the final seconds. 

Postgame sorrow

Thoughts on the Bills' fourth-down decision

Tense night, close game on national TV

Fans turn on the Bills' defense

Some Derrick Henry appreciation

Bills fans invade Nashville

Tweets that made us laugh

