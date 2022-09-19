 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Twitter reactions: A happy mood in Billsville after 41-7 rout of Tennessee Titans

  2022-09-19
Bills Titans fourth

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) points to fans in the stands as he walks off the field after the Bills' 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills fans took to Twitter on Monday night after of the team's 41-7 drubbing of the Tennessee Titans in the 2022 home opener at Highmark Stadium.

Quarterback Josh Allen threw for 317 yards and four touchdowns, and wide receiver Stefon Diggs has 12 catches for 148 yards and three touchdowns in primetime on "Monday Night Football."

As expected, the Bills Twitterverse had plenty to celebrate. Here are some highlights:

Bills fans also expressed concern for cornerback Dane Jackson, who was driven off the field in an ambulance after suffering a neck injury:

