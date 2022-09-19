Twitter reactions: A happy mood in Billsville after 41-7 rout of Tennessee Titans

Buffalo Bills fans took to Twitter on Monday night after of the team's 41-7 drubbing of the Tennessee Titans in the 2022 home opener at Highmark Stadium.
Quarterback Josh Allen threw for 317 yards and four touchdowns, and wide receiver Stefon Diggs has 12 catches for 148 yards and three touchdowns in primetime on "Monday Night Football."
As expected, the Bills Twitterverse had plenty to celebrate. Here are some highlights:
ladies and gentlemen, the buffalo bills— the girl with the chiavettas tattoo (@lazylazyjane) September 20, 2022
LEAGUE DOESNT STAND A CHANCE #BuffaloBills— FD (@Fatherdude) September 20, 2022
Final Score;Buffalo Bills 41Tennessee 7 pic.twitter.com/ERVF985qyI— Terry Sports (@TMihulka) September 20, 2022
Where would you rather be than right here, right now? #BuffaloBills #billsmafia #BillsByABillion https://t.co/IdZ7pb5Sb7— rebekoval (@rebekoval) September 20, 2022
There is the Buffalo Bills and then the rest of the NFL ... this game was done by halftime @gmfb @KyleBrandt— Chris Snusz (@under2catching) September 20, 2022
How good are the Bills right now? They’ve blown out both the Super Bowl champs and a team that blew Buffalo out last year. And with their Pro Bowl cornerback still injured.— Tom Maulucci (@MaulucciTom) September 20, 2022
The @BuffaloBills are for real, the @MiamiDolphins not so much. Bills are destroying teams. Miami is trying to stay alive. Patriots are a shadow of their SB teams & the @Ravens flat out choked. Bills crushed the @RamsNFL & the @Titans & can’t wait until they #squishthefish 🐬🔨— Michael DiSarno (@mldisarno) September 20, 2022
The @BuffaloBills look dominant. So dominant they may lose 5 straight Super Bowls this time.— Chris Raley (@PikeJag04) September 20, 2022
when you're the only one with the wi-fi password: @MatthewMilanoo @BuffaloBills #TENvsBUF pic.twitter.com/L0qZl2VSFC— GIPHY Sports (@GIPHYSports) September 20, 2022
@JoshAllenQB HAS ARRIVED AND THE ENTIRE MAFIA IS WITH HIM. ♥️💙 calling into work tomorrow to smile all day and watch @stefondiggs highlights. #GoBills #BillsMafia #BuffaloBills— mama b (@MaeBroughton) September 20, 2022
@ESPNNFL @JoshAllenQB would likely drop an elbow from the top rope when jumping through a table. Don’t promote feet first landings. Leave it to the professionals @BuffaloBills— Ryan Dunning (@DunningRyan) September 20, 2022
Dear Mr. Vrabel, I humbly suggest you change your name the to the Tennessee Not-tonight-ans. Sincerely, The Bills Mafia@Titans @BuffaloBills#BillsMafia #SuperbowlSneakPeek— ♚Ms Awe§☆mesauce♚ (@Cassie_Wall) September 20, 2022
Bills home opener! Let's go Buffalo! pic.twitter.com/p3uDZ442H0— Senator Sean Ryan (@SenSeanRyan) September 19, 2022
Tennessee annihilated! Tannehill benched! MVP Allen’s night is done. Stefon Diggs wants his 1st Team All Pro spot back! Attention rest of the NFL……The Buffalo Bills are a damn Buzzsaw! Ayo…… @whittle2k @YoungGoofy17 @CoachKlvw please get the Twitter space loaded😅 #BillsMafia— LeShawn Jerman (@warloc6) September 20, 2022
Had to swing around to capture this beautiful Buffalo sunset over @HighmarkStadm and tonight’s @BuffaloBills vs @Titans MNF matchup pic.twitter.com/A07sWevwu5— Goodyear Blimp (@GoodyearBlimp) September 19, 2022
the buffalo bills #billsmafia pic.twitter.com/H1PVflkNqs— Jenna Cottrell (@JennaCottrell) September 20, 2022
Every portable table in Buffalo this year#Bills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/mzTy2cuTSO— Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) September 20, 2022
Bills Mafia is LAHD tonight, no table stands a chance tonight if they get this victory Also.. ZERO work is being done in Buffalo tomorrow, entire city must be off their rocker watching the Bills play in Buffalo again— Football (@BostonConnr) September 19, 2022
Sabre Alex Tuch leading the Bills fans....damn, I love these TWO Buffalo teams... https://t.co/ZkU3YHNJJr— Dawn Keith (@dawn_keith) September 20, 2022
To the Chiefs fan at Safeway who told me the #BuffaloBills had no chance tonight. I mean, eat rocks I guess. pic.twitter.com/sYCnGnOphR— Norville Rogers (@MediumThicc) September 20, 2022
When the @BuffaloBills go to the super bowl, no one will hear from me for at minimum 2 weeks. 💙❤️🏈 #BillsByABillion #BillsMafia— leesh (@ptitbaguette_) September 20, 2022
Hey @NFL, can we just skip the AFC regular season and have a best 9 of 17 game contest between the @BuffaloBills and @Chiefs for a spot in the #SuperBowl? Asking for #football fans whose teams are just chum for those two this season— DrewB (@DrewBDrewBDrew) September 20, 2022
Bills fans also expressed concern for cornerback Dane Jackson, who was driven off the field in an ambulance after suffering a neck injury:
Omg I just saw the Dane Jackson replay.. Hope he is okay 🙏 damn tough to see 😩— Home Opener Bill (@BrotherBill716) September 20, 2022
Amazing Dane Jackson had movement after this. Really hope he is okay pic.twitter.com/LiZI9o9Xed— Mitch Lawson (@MitchLawsonML) September 20, 2022
A huge win for Dane Jackson. His health and well-being is in the thoughts of all of Bills Mafia this evening. https://t.co/U03uL5GcTl— William Ord (@WilliamOrd2) September 20, 2022
I love that we all may be, "at war" with eachother during game day but the second a player is injured we come together. There's been good news so far regarding Dane Jackson's health. May we only hear nothing but good news from now on. Prayers to him and his family.— Big Ben's Burner (@Blitzburghstil1) September 20, 2022