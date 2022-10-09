 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story topical

Twitter reactions: A happy day for fans as Bills dominate Steelers

  • Updated
  • 0
Allen run

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) makes a run during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
It was a good day for Buffalo Bills fans on Twitter as their team defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 38-3 at Highmark Stadium.

Josh Allen (424 passing yards, 4 TDs) and Gabe Davis (3 catches, 171 yards, 2 TDs) were popular topics.

Check out a sampling of the tweets below.

