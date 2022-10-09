Twitter reactions: A happy day for fans as Bills dominate Steelers

It was a good day for Buffalo Bills fans on Twitter as their team defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 38-3 at Highmark Stadium.
Josh Allen (424 passing yards, 4 TDs) and Gabe Davis (3 catches, 171 yards, 2 TDs) were popular topics.
Check out a sampling of the tweets below.
The Mafia’s Dark Lord of the Sith has arrived! May the BILLS be with you! Go Bills! @BuffaloBills #billsmafia pic.twitter.com/zBc1nuiMi5— Bills Vader (@BillsVader) October 8, 2022
The Buffalo Bills to the Steelers pic.twitter.com/W0w8ySOH7Z— Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) October 9, 2022
the buffalo bills as soon as the steelers stepped onto the field pic.twitter.com/9dHVurt7Bj— Ava (@avatarrant) October 9, 2022
If the Buffalo Bills have enough uninjured players to field a team today, I think they will win.— Dan Higgins (@Dan_Higgins) October 9, 2022
It’s a Party in Buffalo! It’s reigning Josh Allen TD’s from the heavens😂. The Buffalo Bills are a WAGON🫣— LeShawn Jerman (@warloc6) October 9, 2022
Guys, I’ve found heaven. And it’s gorgeous. @BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/pBNGfLlCoy— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 9, 2022
@BuffaloBills does Davis 3 catches over 170 yards and 2 tds!!!! Scoot over Randy Moss— Cody Miller (@CodyMilller86) October 9, 2022
I’m happy. Another very impressive @BuffaloBills win - 38-3 over Pittsburgh. #GoBills! pic.twitter.com/gORTbBklvj— Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) October 9, 2022
Bills Win ❤️ FORZA BUFFALO #billsmafia pic.twitter.com/MpYxsrFWqm— Buffalo Bills Backers Italy (@BillsItaly) October 9, 2022
Like I said before, it’s really great being a Bills fan. Buffalo born and raised baby— The_Ronimal (@I_AM_RONIMAL) October 9, 2022
Someone find that KC fan that was tweeting about Gabe Davis being bad this week 😂— Back Home Bill (@BrotherBill716) October 9, 2022
Gabe Davis just wants it more #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/abrsmmoZyR— Josh Allen's Burner Account (@JoshAllenBurner) October 9, 2022
Gabe Davis whenever the Bills ask him to a run a streak route pic.twitter.com/bCNU0FQuPj— Luke (@LukeConnerrr) October 9, 2022
I'm not over the statement Josh Allen made today.Prior to the #Bills @ #Chiefs game he said that MVP Trophy is mine.Next week will be fireworks.— Hänsel (@UberHansen) October 9, 2022
Josh Allen celebrating before Davis even scores. Same energy as the famous Heat photo. pic.twitter.com/fqag4FeqoI— Paul Stockman (@Paul_Stockman) October 9, 2022
tony romo: the steelers have the bills backed up on the 2 yard linejosh allen: pic.twitter.com/JsINY6PiM8— Ryan Mura (@RyanMura) October 9, 2022
I'm playing against Josh Allen and the Bills defense in fantasy this week. pic.twitter.com/z2MDl174K5— Matt Warren (@MattRichWarren) October 9, 2022