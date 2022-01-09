Twitter reaction: Bills fans electrified by AFC East title

It wasn't pretty, but the Buffalo Bills defeated the New York Jets 27-10 in the regular-season finale at Highmark Stadium to seal the AFC East title. Buffalo needed to win or have the Patriots lose to Miami, and both happened.

While Bills Twitter was disgruntled about the effort against an inferior foe – it was far from Josh Allen's most efficient game of the season – the news that Buffalo had won the division was more than enough solace.