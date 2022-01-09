Twitter reaction: Bills fans electrified by AFC East title

It wasn't pretty, but the Buffalo Bills defeated the New York Jets 27-10 in the regular-season finale at Highmark Stadium to seal the AFC East title. Buffalo needed to win or have the Patriots lose to Miami, and both happened.
While Bills Twitter was disgruntled about the effort against an inferior foe – it was far from Josh Allen's most efficient game of the season – the news that Buffalo had won the division was more than enough solace.
A win is a win
Josh Allen is just a really big kid. And my prayer is when he is 35 and still playing for the BILLS that he plays like he is still just a really big kid.— Joe Miller III (@joemillerwired) January 9, 2022
Cracking open the celebration Oreos, go Bills!!!— ; Scott Michalak (@ScottyMCSS) January 10, 2022
This game kinda sucked but at the end of the day we’re getting a full capacity home playoff game. Back to back division titles. Incomprehensible even a few years ago. Worth the wait.Go Bills.— JB Bickerstaff (@jb9_6) January 10, 2022
The only silver lining is the bills on a bad day still scored 27 points. Not too bad. #BillsMafia— The716Report (@The716Report) January 10, 2022
Bills win and the patriots lost GREAT SUNDAY— Katie Willard (@katieewillard) January 10, 2022
Lauding the 'D'
The Bills defense showed up for work today, offense not so much.— James (10-6) #BeatNYJ (@james161723) January 9, 2022
Ed Oliver is eatin’— happy new yeet (@alifeinwords) January 9, 2022
Glad that the defense decided to be the more consistent force today #BillsMafia— Lew Grant (@NotDallan) January 9, 2022
At least the defense looks ready for the playoffs— Seize the Memes of Production (@flavortwnmarket) January 9, 2022
Bills let another bad team hang around
Bills fitting in 3 games worth of punts— littlebistro (@little_bistro) January 9, 2022
Bills had a chance to make this a party and messed it up. More work to do.— Sports Rock Gods (@jambrones) January 9, 2022
It wouldn't be Buffalo Bills football if it didn't give you anxiety.— BillsMafia Pittsburgh (@BillsPittsburgh) January 9, 2022
Every week the bills come up with a way to make winning tough— UCIT2020 (@UCIT2020) January 9, 2022
The Bills offense since their first drive of the game pic.twitter.com/36WKND2wEz— Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 9, 2022
Are the Bills feeling ok?— Faith 👸🏻 (@faybrownxo) January 9, 2022
No sympathy for Matt Haack
Has a punter ever been cut in week 18? #bills— BrandonWNY (@BrandonWNY) January 9, 2022
Matt Haack is punting like he’s kicking on All-Madden with a bad internet connection— Dallas Taylor (@d4llace) January 9, 2022
I mean the Bills had a player quit in the middle of a game; can they fire someone in the middle? And can said player be Matt Haack #NYJvsBUF— Lucky Prak (@cactusprak) January 9, 2022
So I guess we know the real reason the bills weren’t punting the last 2 games.— Michael Snajczuk (@ScooterStick) January 9, 2022
The Jets are bad
Zach Wilson points to the bills sideline before throwing it to the bills sideline— Josh Allen 1 Million Likes (10-6) (@ja1ml_) January 9, 2022
Thankfully, we are playing the Jets— Dennis Drew IV (@saydrewivey) January 10, 2022
Lol imagine struggling rn against the Jets.— x-Ryan (@OTF_RyRy) January 9, 2022
The Jets would still need, you know, to complete some passes to actually have a chance of winning. I remain skeptical.— Mark Ludwiczak (@marklud12) January 9, 2022
Best of the rest
Ed Oliver sacks Zach Wilson on third down and rides an imaginary horse to celebrate— katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) January 9, 2022
I thought I would never know war in my lifetime, then I went to a women’s bathroom during a #Bills game.— 𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕒 (@Tanya_HanaKim) January 9, 2022
Go Bills, but so happy I’m not at the game to hear the train whistle— Tim Van Oss (@timvanman) January 9, 2022
You know it’s a good Bills game when the people under the heated seats are standing up— shyguy shawn (@shyguyshawn) January 10, 2022
Sitting at Tony’s in Magic kingdom for dinner and there are literally three tables in our section that are all wearing Bills garb. We are everywhere. 💙❤️— Jenelle Papin (@JenellePapin) January 9, 2022