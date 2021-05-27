Tremaine Edmunds says Bills are 'on a mission' entering 2021 season

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Edmunds didn’t always get the results he wanted in 2020. A shoulder injury suffered in the season opener kept him out of the Week 2 win at Miami, but even after he returned, it was clear he wasn’t close to 100%. Nevertheless, Edmunds improved down the stretch and was named to the Pro Bowl for a second straight season.

The Bills earlier this month picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract – a big move considering it guarantees him more than $12 million for the 2022 season.

“I love it out here, man,” Edmunds said. “The fans and everything that Buffalo has to offer, I love it. And so, I was excited just because I know the group that we have here. I'm excited just to be back, to go to war with them so we can all try to accomplish what we all here to do – and that's to win a championship. So, I was excited, man, smiles from ear to ear and my family was excited because they love it here, as well. I'm excited what the future brings, and I’m just looking at what we could do as a team this year.”

That excitement is why Edmunds is in town for voluntary practice. After a trip to the AFC championship game ended with a thud after a decisive loss to the Chiefs, there is a sense of unfinished business throughout One Bills Drive.