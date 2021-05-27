Tremaine Edmunds says Bills are 'on a mission' entering 2021 season

Tremaine Edmunds was asked this week if he believes his best football is still if front of him.
Not surprisingly, the Buffalo Bills’ middle linebacker answered in the affirmative.
“Just because I know my mindset and I know my ability in what I could do,” Edmunds said. “I'm a guy that – I always want to get better. So I’m never going to think that I’m at my full potential. There's always some room to grow. And I take that approach in everything that I do, so whatever I do, my mindset is to get better – correct what I messed up on the previous day and come out the next day willing to correct it and make sure I take a step forward.”
There is also this: Edmunds turned 23 on May 2, one day after the conclusion of the NFL draft. Amazingly, even though he’s entering his fourth NFL season, he’s younger than four players drafted by the Bills. There is still room for growth.
“I think overall just being more consistent,” Edmunds said earlier this week on a video call after the Bills’ second organized team activity of the spring. “Overall, just getting better. I know that's a big topic, but that's just what it is, overall just improving on everything. I don't want to nitpick and say one thing because I think it’s everything. I feel that if I did 1% better in everything and keep doing it every single day, I think I’ll get the results that I want.”
Edmunds didn’t always get the results he wanted in 2020. A shoulder injury suffered in the season opener kept him out of the Week 2 win at Miami, but even after he returned, it was clear he wasn’t close to 100%. Nevertheless, Edmunds improved down the stretch and was named to the Pro Bowl for a second straight season.
The Bills earlier this month picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract – a big move considering it guarantees him more than $12 million for the 2022 season.
“I love it out here, man,” Edmunds said. “The fans and everything that Buffalo has to offer, I love it. And so, I was excited just because I know the group that we have here. I'm excited just to be back, to go to war with them so we can all try to accomplish what we all here to do – and that's to win a championship. So, I was excited, man, smiles from ear to ear and my family was excited because they love it here, as well. I'm excited what the future brings, and I’m just looking at what we could do as a team this year.”
That excitement is why Edmunds is in town for voluntary practice. After a trip to the AFC championship game ended with a thud after a decisive loss to the Chiefs, there is a sense of unfinished business throughout One Bills Drive.
“I think we’re on a mission,” Edmunds said. “Actually, I know we’re on a mission. … The results speak for itself. I'm happy to be here and I know everybody else is happy to be here. We are out here working hard and getting ready for the season.
“The mission is obviously to win it all. Just being so close last year, I think everybody's excited to get back and everybody's excited to go to work. We understand where we got to last year and we know what it takes to get there, but now we have to put our foot on the gas a little bit more and get to really where we want to be at and that’s to win everything.”
Edmunds spent the early part of his offseason at home in Virginia, spending time with family – something he wasn’t able to do much of last year during the Covid-19 pandemic. He watched as the team re-signed Matt Milano and Andre Smith and agreed to a restructured contract with Tyler Matakevich. The Bills also added to their linebacker group in free agency by signing Tyrell Adams, Marquel Lee and Joe Giles-Harris.
“We’re pushing each other each time we’re out there,” Edmunds said. “We're helping each other out and that's what you look for in your teammates, guys you can go to war with. The only thing we can do is go out there and perform, come out to practice willing to get better and just control what we can control.”