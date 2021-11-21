 Skip to main content
Tremaine Edmunds inactive for Bills against Colts
Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds will miss his second straight game Sunday.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News

Despite practicing on a limited basis Friday, Tremaine Edmunds won't play Sunday for the Buffalo Bills.

Edmunds was one of the team's four inactive players that were announced 90 minutes before kickoff against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium. The fourth-year linebacker will miss his second straight game because of a hamstring injury.

Edmunds returned to practice Friday, offering hope that he may return to the lineup. With another game in four days, however, the Bills elected not to rush him back, and will instead turn to A.J. Klein against the Colts, who have the NFL's leading rusher in running back Jonathan Taylor.

Also inactive for the Bills are wide receiver Jake Kumerow, offensive tackle Bobby Hart and cornerback Cam Lewis. 

