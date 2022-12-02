Tre'Davious White's snap count doubles from his Thanksgiving return with the Bills

The Buffalo Bills followed through on their plan Thursday to increase the workload for cornerback Tre’Davious White.

In his second game since coming back from knee surgery, White played 33 defensive snaps during the Bills’ 24-10 victory over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. White played 16 snaps in his season debut on Thanksgiving against Detroit.

White finished with four tackles against New England. He started and was part of a three-man rotation at outside cornerback that also included Xavier Rhodes and Dane Jackson with rookie Kaiir Elam inactive. Rhodes played 47 snaps (87%), while Jackson played 28 (52%).

Here are four more observations from the Bills’ snap counts during their Week 13 victory:

1. There was a clear plan at defensive end. In the first game without Von Miller, the Bills used Greg Rousseau and Shaq Lawson as the starters. Rousseau played 34 defensive snaps (63%) in his first game back since suffering an ankle injury in Week 9, while Lawson played 33 (61%). When they subbed out, Rousseau was replaced by A.J. Epenesa and Lawson was replaced by Boogie Basham. Epenesa played 20 snaps (37%), while Basham played 21 (39%). The Patriots’ 54 offensive snaps were the second-lowest total for a single game this season.

2. The running back snaps were close. Devin Singletary again led the Bills’ running backs in playing time, but it was very close. Singletary played 33 snaps (44%), which was just one more than rookie James Cook (43%). The 44% of snaps for Singletary was his lowest share of the season. Cook's previous season high in snaps was 18 in Week 2. Nyheim Hines also played 23 snaps (31%), easily his most in five games with the Bills, as offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey ran some plays with two running backs on the field at the same time.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

3. Cam Lewis replaced Damar Hamlin at safety. Lewis played the final three defensive snaps after Hamlin was ejected in the fourth quarter for his hit on Patriots receiver Davante Parker. The significance there is it shows Lewis is the team’s No. 3 safety, ahead of Jaquan Johnson. Dean Marlowe was inactive against New England.

4. John Brown played 12 snaps in his return. The veteran wide receiver was not targeted in playing 16% of the offensive snaps. Rookie receiver Khalil Shakir played 16 snaps (21%) and he one catch for 10 yards on his only target.

Game ball: Stefon Diggs

What more is there to say about the Bills’ No. 1 receiver? Diggs had another seven catches for 92 yards and a touchdown, and also had a holding penalty wipe out what would have been another 41-yard score. Week in and week out, he’s been excellent.

Diggs is the first player in team history with multiple seasons with 10 or more receiving touchdowns and only the sixth with two or more seasons with 10 total touchdowns. Thurman Thomas holds the franchise record with four seasons of 10 or more total touchdowns.

Stat of the game: 3-3, 100%

That was the Bills’ touchdown percentage in the red zone – an area that had been a weakness at times this season coming into the game. “When you get the ball down there in the red zone, you've got to cash in, and we've done that the last couple of weeks,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said.

Quote of the game

“We could have used every excuse in the book, but our guys, we work extremely hard. We care about each other. We care about each other's families, and I think when you have that type of love in the locker room, you're going to find ways to win football games. It wasn't easy, I'll say that, but I will say having this little mini bye with I don't know how many games are left – what is it, five games left? I think that's extremely beneficial for getting guys healthy and just kind of maybe a little mental reset for our guys because we know these games that are coming up, they matter. The ones in December and January, they matter, and again, we've got to find ways to go win some football games.” – Quarterback Josh Allen.