Tre'Davious White, Jerry Hughes among Bills veterans to sit against Miami
Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills (copy)

The Bills have made cornerback Tre'Davious White a healthy inactive for the season finale Sunday – a move designed to give him extra rest ahead of the postseason. 

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News

The Buffalo Bills are playing it safe with a few key veterans in Sunday's season finale against the Miami Dolphins.

Cornerback Tre'Davious White and defensive ends Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison are inactive – a move seemingly designed to give them added rest ahead of next week's wild-card playoff game at Bills Stadium.

Noteworthy, though, is the list of who is active. That includes quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and left tackle Dion Dawkins.

Veteran offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe was a late addition to the injury report and is out of the game with an illness. That means the Bills are going into the game with just seven offensive linemen.

Also inactive for the Bills are running back Taiwan Jones, wide receiver Cole Beasley and tight end Reggie Gilliam. Beasley (knee) and Gilliam (knee/hamstring) had previously been ruled out because of injuries.

With Allen and backup Matt Barkley active, the Bills made rookie quarterback Jake Fromm a healthy inactive – as he has been all year. 

