Tre White will miss at least first four games of season as Bills set initial, 53-man roster

The Buffalo Bills took it right down to the deadline before deciding what to do with Tre'Davious White.

As part of trimming its active roster to 53 players by Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline, the team placed White, its All-Pro cornerback, on the reserve/physically-unable-to-perform list as he continues to recover from knee surgery to repair a torn ACL suffered last November.

By going on the PUP list, White will be ineligible to practice or play for the first four weeks of the season. Beginning in Week 5, White would be eligible to start practicing. As soon as he does, that starts a 21-day window during which the Bills would need to either activate him to the 53-man roster or keep him on the PUP list for the entire season.

The Bills host the Steelers in Week 5 before traveling to Kansas City in Week 6. While they would surely love to have White against the Chiefs, the Bills have their bye in Week 7, which would allow him another couple weeks to get ready for a home game against quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 8.

White's move to the PUP list was just one transaction made by the team in order to get down to 53 players. Linebacker Andre Smith was placed on the reserve/suspended list and is out for the first six games. Defensive tackle Eli Ankou was released with an injury settlement, while 17 players were either waived or released. Players with less than four years of experience get waived and have to go through waivers, where they can be claimed by another team. Those with four or more years of experience are released and become unrestricted free agents immediately.

Here is a look at the Bills' initial, 53-man roster after cut-down day.

Quarterbacks (2): Josh Allen, Case Keenum.

No surprises here. The Bills released No. 3 quarterback Matt Barkley, but he practiced with the team Tuesday and is expected to sign to the practice squad as soon as Wednesday, barring the unlikely scenario of another team signing Barkley to its 53-man roster. Aside from the 2020 season, which was played with strict rules pertaining to Covid-19, the Bills have always kept two quarterbacks on the active roster under General Manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott.

Running backs/fullback (5): Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, James Cook, Taiwan Jones, Reggie Gilliam.

Again, no surprises. The running back depth chart has been easy to project since Cook was drafted in the second round in April. Jones' primary role on the roster is special teams. The Bills released Duke Johnson and waived rookie Raheem Blackshear, both of whom performed well in the preseason. It would not be a surprise to see the Bills bring one or even both of them back to the practice squad.

Wide receivers (7): Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, Jamison Crowder, Jake Kumerow, Khalil Shakir, Marquez Stevenson.

The Bills waived third-year veteran Isaiah Hodgins on Tuesday. He may very well be attractive to another team on waivers. Hodgins led the team with 16 catches for 124 yards in the preseason, but the final spot at this position usually comes down to special teams. Kumerow has a clear edge there. Perhaps the biggest surprise is Stevenson made the 53-man roster. He's been out with a foot injury. The Bills could move him to injured reserve with a designation to return, which would free up a needed roster spot. More on why that's needed soon ...

Tight ends (3): Dawson Knox, Tommy Sweeney, Quintin Morris.

One of the more noteworthy moves Tuesday was releasing veteran O.J. Howard – a move that comes with a fairly big "dead money" cap hit of more than $2.6 million this season. Morris played his way onto the roster with a strong training camp and preseason, while Sweeney is beloved in the locker room and also made some big plays over the summer. Gilliam can also play some tight end when needed.

Offensive line (9): Mitch Morse, Rodger Saffold, Ryan Bates, Dion Dawkins, Spencer Brown, David Quessenberry, Tommy Doyle, Bobby Hart, Greg Van Roten.

The Bills released veteran Greg Mancz and waived rookie offensive tackle Luke Tenuta in getting down to 53 players. A league source told The Buffalo News the Bills want to bring Tenuta back to the practice squad if he clears waivers. Doyle has been out of practice because of a foot injury, but appears to be nearing a return.

Defensive line (9): Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham, Von Miller, A.J. Epenesa, Shaq Lawson, Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Tim Settle, Jordan Phillips.

Another position with very few surprises. This group was solidified even before the draft, and held firm throughout the summer. Settle is dealing with a calf injury at the moment, but looks to be making good progress in his recovery. Brandin Bryant was probably the most noteworthy cut up front and would make sense for the practice squad.

Linebackers (6): Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano, Terrel Bernard, Tyler Matakevich, Tyrel Dodson, Baylon Spector.

Six has been the magic number at this position under McDermott. Edmunds and Milano are the every-down starters, while Dodson and Bernard will compete to be the third linebacker on the field in cerain packages. Matakevich is a core special-teams player, while Spector showed some potential in the preseason as a rookie seventh-round draft pick.

Cornerbacks (6): Dane Jackson, Kaiir Elam, Christian Benford, Taron Johnson, Siran Neal, Cam Lewis.

The Bills had Nick McCloud practice Tuesday and he talked like he had made the 53-man roster afterward, which shows it must have been a difficult decision for Beane. Lewis earned the final spot as the Bills went a bit heavier on this position than they normally do with White out. Lewis has been working some at safety, which helped in his push for what was probably one of the last roster spots.

Safeties (4): Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, Damar Hamlin, Jaquan Johnson.

Perhaps the easiest position of them all to forecast. Poyer on Monday said he's trending in the right direction toward being able to play against the Rams despite a painful elbow injury suffered during training camp.

Specialists (2): Reid Ferguson, Tyler Bass.

With no punter, the Bills' roster is not yet set for Week 1. Beane and his staff likely poured over the waiver wire Tuesday night and will want to bring someone in as soon as possible. The most likely path to a roster spot for whichever punter they decide on is to put a player on injured reserve. As mentioned, Stevenson or Doyle look to be candidates for that.