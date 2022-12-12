 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tre White plays every snap in Bills' win over Jets

  • Updated
Greg Rousseau forced fumble (copy)

Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau forces a fumble by Jets quarterback Joe Flacco during the second half of Sunday's game.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
It’s safe to say Tre’Davious White is all the way back.

The Buffalo Bills’ No. 1 cornerback played all 74 defensive snaps in Sunday’s 20-12 victory over the New York Jets – the first time White has done so in his three games since returning from knee surgery to repair a torn ACL.

White was one of seven defensive players to play every snap against the Jets. He was joined by linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds, safeties Damar Hamlin and Jordan Poyer and cornerbacks Taron Johnson and Dane Jackson.

Here are four more takeaways from the Bills’ snap counts in their Week 14 win:

1. John Brown had a small role. Called up from the practice squad for the second consecutive game, the veteran receiver played just three snaps. Brown was targeted once and just missed bringing in a deep ball from Josh Allen, but rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner got back into the play at the last second to force an incompletion. Brown played 12 snaps in his season debut against New England.

2. Greg Van Roten played 19 snaps. The Bills lost right tackle Ryan Bates to an ankle injury after 40 snaps (68% of the offensive total), with Van Roten finishing up the rest of the game.

3. It was mostly a three-man rotation at defensive tackle. Without Jordan Phillips, C.J. Brewer played just eight snaps (11%). DaQuan Jones (54 snaps, 73%), Ed Oliver (50 snaps, 68%) and Tim Settle (25 snaps, 34%) handled the bulk of the work at the position.

4. Devin Singletary and James Cook continued a close split in snaps. Singletary played 29 snaps – 49% – and Cook played 24 snaps – 41%. Over the past two games, Singletary’s snap percentage hasn’t exceeded 50%. That comes after he played at least 72% of the snaps in eight of the previous nine games.

Game ball: Greg Rousseau

In the absence of Von Miller, the Bills need their second-year defensive end to develop into a star, and Rousseau appears to be on his way. He had a pair of sacks against the Jets, including one that forced a fumble in the second half to set up a Buffalo field goal.

Stat of the game: 2 of 13, 15.4%

That was the ugly effort on third down for the Bills’ offense – an area offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will undoubtedly need to focus on getting cleaned up this week.

Quote of the game

“I feel like we're hitting strides. We're still obviously wanting to continue to get better. Third and longs, we definitely want to be able to get off the field in those situations, but we're trending in the right direction. It was a good football team that we beat today. We've got another good football team coming in here next week that we've got to prepare well (for), and we're going to have to play extremely well to win. So, we're going to enjoy this one tonight and then we're going to move forward to turn the page tomorrow." – Bills safety Jordan Poyer after Sunday's win.

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

