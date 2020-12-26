Tre White fulfilling Bills' expectations - as usual - in wake of new contract

Great expectations don’t seem to be a burden on Tre’Davious White.
The Buffalo Bills’ star cornerback lived up to his billing as a first-round draft choice with his play during his first three seasons. He made first-team NFL All-Pro last year.
He got a fat, new contract – $69 million over four years – just before this season started, and the money has not gone to his head. White made his second straight Pro Bowl this week.
White said the contract didn’t add to his expectations because he already takes to heart his position as Sean McDermott’s first big acquisition.
“Me and coach McDermott, when I see him around the building sometimes I always tell him, ‘Coach, I really appreciate you taking a chance on me as your first draft pick when you first got here on your first head coaching job,' ” White said in an interview immediately after the Bills’ 48-17 victory over the Denver Broncos last Saturday.
“Me and him have a special bond because it’s his first head-coaching job and he picked me to be his first pick to try and come in and try and turn this thing around,” White said. “He hand-picked me. I don’t take that lightly. I’m going to continue to try to make them proud and make them right, him and Brandon Beane.”
White’s contract currently makes him the third highest paid cornerback in the league in terms of average salary ($17.25 million), and third in guaranteed money ($36.7 million).
McDermott, who selected White with the 27th overall pick in 2017, said this week he appreciates how the contract didn't alter White's approach.
“Just to watch what he’s been able to do, it’s no surprise, honestly,” he said. “I felt strongly, obviously, about him with our first pick, not only on the field, but off the field. As I’ve mentioned before, what’s really cool to watch is a young man signed to a new contract to me even has taken his work ethic up a notch. I think that’s very uncommon in our world. Listen, I’ve got a special bond with Tre. I love him. I love his family. He’s just been nothing but what we expected and even moreso in every way.”
Bills receiver Cole Beasley sees the same thing.
“One, the guy never goes home,” Beasley said. “He’s always here, whether it’s taking care of his body or studying his opponent. He’s one of the last guys to leave every day. Any time you see him, he’s always doing something for football. He’s never just sitting around.”
White arguably gave up a few more plays than normal for him the first few weeks of the season, including a sideline fade in Miami and a TD pass vs. the Rams’ Cooper Kupp in Week 3.
But White has made a string of tide-turning plays as the season has gone on.
He had an interception off Seattle’s Russell Wilson in the fourth quarter to seal a Week 9 victory.
With the Bills clinging to a seven-point fourth-quarter lead against the Chargers in Week 12, he undercut a pass for a tight end and made an interception that helped give the Bills a cushion.
He showed off his athleticism the next week against San Francisco by chasing running back Jeff Wilson the length of the goal line on a crossing route and then outfighting Wilson for the ball for a fourth-quarter pickoff. He was involved in three third-down stops in the first half against Pittsburgh. And he made a strip-sack of Denver quarterback Drew Lock last week, which defensive end Jerry Hughes returned for a fumble-recovery touchdown.
“He’s a competitor and he’s not going to back down from anybody,” Beasley said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s the biggest guy in the league who’s supposed to be the most physical bruiser. He’s not going to back down. He’s going to go at it with physicality every game. That’s really why he’s great in this league and why he’s going to continue to be great. He has that mentality.”
Analytical grading of cornerbacks is particularly subjective because responsibilities in zone coverage vary and what the defense is trying to accomplish against different caliber receivers varies. White’s season grade this year is 12th best among starting cornerbacks, according to Pro Football Focus. It was 13th last year.
“Whenever you feel like you’ve got it figured out in this league, that’s when you get it handed to you,” White said. “Coach McDermott does a great job of preaching that to the whole team.”
White said the reaction of Bills fans to the team’s AFC East clinching-win at Denver made him feel even more appreciative of his position as a foundation-piece of the franchise.
“I think Kyle Williams said this a few years ago, this city and these fans celebrate grit more than anything,” White said of the retired Bills defensive tackle. “And I’m that type of guy. I work extremely hard for everything I’ve got. I feel like we’ve got a lot of guys on the team that’s the same way. How Brandon and coach McDermott have orchestrated this thing, they get the guys that are fit for the Buffalo coaches. Whenever they get here, we gravitate to each other. I think it’s a case of getting the guys who are willing to embrace it.”