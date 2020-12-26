Tre White fulfilling Bills' expectations - as usual - in wake of new contract

Great expectations don’t seem to be a burden on Tre’Davious White.

The Buffalo Bills’ star cornerback lived up to his billing as a first-round draft choice with his play during his first three seasons. He made first-team NFL All-Pro last year.

He got a fat, new contract – $69 million over four years – just before this season started, and the money has not gone to his head. White made his second straight Pro Bowl this week.

White said the contract didn’t add to his expectations because he already takes to heart his position as Sean McDermott’s first big acquisition.

“Me and coach McDermott, when I see him around the building sometimes I always tell him, ‘Coach, I really appreciate you taking a chance on me as your first draft pick when you first got here on your first head coaching job,' ” White said in an interview immediately after the Bills’ 48-17 victory over the Denver Broncos last Saturday.

X's and O's: Patriots have a heavy lift, starting with QB, after season If this were any other franchise, we’d be saying the New England Patriots are staring at two years, probably three, before they’re relevant again, writes Mark Gaughan.

“Me and him have a special bond because it’s his first head-coaching job and he picked me to be his first pick to try and come in and try and turn this thing around,” White said. “He hand-picked me. I don’t take that lightly. I’m going to continue to try to make them proud and make them right, him and Brandon Beane.”