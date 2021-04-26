Travis Etienne-to-Buffalo picking up steam among national NFL analysts

The buzz is building regarding the Buffalo Bills’ reported interest in Clemson running back Travis Etienne.
The latest example comes from ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay, who said during an appearance on Ryen Russillo’s podcast that the Bills are angling to put themselves in a better position in the first round Thursday night in an effort to acquire Etienne.
“Last bit of buzz for you. Travis Etienne is the hottest running back in this class right now in terms of where his draft stock is going to be,” McShay told Russillo. “I’m told that Buffalo at 30 is talking to teams ahead of the Jets at 23 and Jacksonville at 25 – and going ahead of Pittsburgh as well – trying to get in position to get Etienne. They think that he’s the best back and they want to pair him up with Josh Allen and create that backfield.”
Keep it mind: It’s smokescreen season. In the days before the draft, every piece of information should be closely scrutinized as teams attempt to mask their true intentions. That’s not to say the Bills’ reported interest in Etienne – who scored 78 touchdowns during his illustrious career with the Tigers – isn’t real. It could very well be. It also might not be true at all.
McShay, however, isn’t the only national reporter to link Etienne to the Bills. Veteran NFL writer Peter King of NBC Sports selected Etienne for the Bills in his only mock draft of the season, published Monday.
“Now that the Bills have one of the most dangerous receiver corps in the league, time to inject some life into the run game,” King wrote. “Etienne would be a great puzzle piece in an offense that craves speed in the backfield. Etienne doesn’t have the speed of some of the fleet backs or wideouts who run Jet sweeps (he’s a 4.44 guy), but the book on him is he cuts and fakes at top speed, which can make up for the fact that he has good but not transcendent speed. Plus, Etienne is very good in the screen game. He had 22 plays of 40 yards or more at Clemson, with a ridiculous 78 touchdowns in four seasons.
“I’m not a huge fan of rushers in the first round, but the Bills are in top-off mode: What player can they use to make a very good roster a tick better? And Etienne, combined with the great weapons already on the offense, would be a pretty great add to an offense that averaged 31.3 points a game last year. He’d be an extra headache for defensive coordinators to solve.”
Similarly, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated linked Etienne to the Bills in his Monday column, with the following explainer: “A second-tier corner probably would make the most sense, but Clemson’s Travis Etienne was a name raised to me for Buffalo. And the comp I’ve gotten most for him is Alvin Kamara— a player you have to have a plan for, but one who can be incredibly difficult for defenses to handle. Adding Etienne to that skill group, as an underneath weapon with the Bills’ ability to go downfield, would be pretty tantalizing.”
For what it's worth, Kamara was referenced by Bills General Manager Brandon Beane recently as an example of a running back worthy of being taken in the first round. During an appearance on SiriusXM radio host Adam Schein's podcast, Beane said the following:
"I'm for taking the best player. … Christian McCaffrey, if he was in this draft, that was my last draft in Carolina, I would take him in the first round today. I'd take Alvin Kamara. Dalvin Cook. There are guys that are multi dimensional. They're not just first- and second-down bruiser backs. They can bring a lot to your offense. You know, Christian McCaffrey, Kamara, those guys can go line up and play slot receiver for you in this league. They're that good. So this is a passing league. A home-run hitter, vertical threat, we don't have a guy that has that dimension, so that's another element. You have to look at that. Those are first-round talents."