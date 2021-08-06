Transcript of Josh Allen's contract extension news conference

ALLEN: It was progressing last night and it was making some real progress. I was just being kept in the loop really from both sides. About 3:45 is when I got the call. I woke up and said the deal was pretty much done and we were good to go. As you can imagine, it was pretty hard to sleep after that. A little tired this morning, but I can't thank this organization, Terry and Kim, Brandon Beane, the coaching staff, everybody that's helped me along the way. I mean, I can go down the line with thank yous. I wouldn't be in this position without my teammates, my coaches, coach Daboll, Ken Dorsey, Shea Tierney. You talk about all the guys in my quarterback room throughout the years. It's definitely a spot where it's surreal to be in this spot right now. I'm just thankful that we could get it done and now we can focus on going out there and earning it. And making sure they understand that I know they didn't pay me for what I've done. They did this because they expect me to continue what I'm doing, and expect me to go win this team some championships. We've got a lot of work to do. I know that. And I'm just excited to put this behind me and start focusing on football now.