Transcript of Josh Allen's contract extension news conference

Transcript of Josh Allen news conference:
ALLEN: How's it going everybody?
Question: How's it going for you?
ALLEN: No bad days. Just some days are better than others, right?
Q: What time did you get the call?
ALLEN: It was progressing last night and it was making some real progress. I was just being kept in the loop really from both sides. About 3:45 is when I got the call. I woke up and said the deal was pretty much done and we were good to go. As you can imagine, it was pretty hard to sleep after that. A little tired this morning, but I can't thank this organization, Terry and Kim, Brandon Beane, the coaching staff, everybody that's helped me along the way. I mean, I can go down the line with thank yous. I wouldn't be in this position without my teammates, my coaches, coach Daboll, Ken Dorsey, Shea Tierney. You talk about all the guys in my quarterback room throughout the years. It's definitely a spot where it's surreal to be in this spot right now. I'm just thankful that we could get it done and now we can focus on going out there and earning it. And making sure they understand that I know they didn't pay me for what I've done. They did this because they expect me to continue what I'm doing, and expect me to go win this team some championships. We've got a lot of work to do. I know that. And I'm just excited to put this behind me and start focusing on football now.
Q: Normally, no good news comes on a call after midnight?
ALLEN: Yeah. Usually. Nothing usually good happens after midnight, right? That's the saying. But that call was pretty cool.
Q: When you reflect back on your doubters, any level of validation in getting here?
ALLEN: I personally think it was just a match that was made to work. Me being in this great city here in Buffalo and kind of trying to embody what the city is: Blue-collar, hard-working, don't complain, like figure it out mentality. I'm very internally driven and I've always had this goal of mine to play this game for as long as I can. I've had so much help along the way. It's a blessing. And I'm still trying to find words to really tell you how I feel. All I know is that we've got a game coming up here in a few weeks. We've got to be ready. I've got to be on top of my game and be the best quarterback I can be for this team.
Q: What was the moment like when you called your parents, friends?
ALLEN: Talking to my girlfriend Brittany, obviously, she was in the loop, she heard a lot of the different conversations going on. That one was kind of a gradual buildup. But when I called my brother, especially my brother Jason, and let him know it's going to get done here pretty soon. He was just pumped. And that's my best friend. I wouldn't be here without him. There's a lot of people, but him especially, just growing up and having that type of relationship that I had with him, the competitiveness that we had against each other. We really pushed each other to be the best that we can be. He's my No. 1 supporter. And I love that guy so much. But calling my parents, it's my mom's birthday today. They were on a flight when it happened. But they kind of had an inkling of it going to be happening today. It was a good birthday surprise for her.
Q: What does it mean to be in this position?
ALLEN: It’s really part of the goal of why you are playing this game. It has these types of opportunities to set you and your families up for a very long time. But again, I understand that this money is awarded but I’ve got to go out there and continue to earn it. But again, the position I’m in is a blessing. I’m still on cloud nine right now, just the support that I had for my teammates throughout the day was such a cool feeling and I love these guys here.
Q: Do you feel pressure to live up to the dollar amount?
ALLEN: I don’t think, to be honest, that I feel any differently. I hold myself to a very, very high standard — probably higher than what anybody else could hold me to. That sort of pressure doesn’t bother me to be honest, but again I want to continue to prove why the Bills drafted me and decided to extend me. And that starts with week one against the Steelers at home, so that’s really all our focus is toward.
Q: Are you happy this deal got done now, as opposed to waiting to after the season?
ALLEN: Yeah. Absolutely. Again, if it were to have happened to go into next year, it is what it is. I’m at peace with everything going on in my life right now. This is before, obviously, the contract. I’m just in such a good space because of the environment that I’ve been surrounded by. It’s a really cool feeling to be here in Buffalo and be surrounded by the right organization, the right players, the right teammates and I love coming into work every day. Again, I just can’t not say how much of a blessing it is to be in the position I’m in right now. Now all I want to do is go play football.
Q: What do you think of the length of the deal? Did you consider a shorter length to maybe keep pace with the increasing market?
I think the way that we structured the deal was obviously a chance for both sides to get a fair deal and feel like they won. To be here for eight more years and allow us to kind of move some things around to keep some pieces here, I’m not egotistical in how the money is put out or where it needs to be or how much it is. I want to win, whatever it takes for us to win is what I’m willing to do. At the end of the day it’s still a lot of money — as someone alluded to earlier, it’s generational wealth and something to be super proud of. The ultimate goal for now is winning, and it’s not going to matter if we don’t win.
Q: Jon Feliciano tweeted something about Christmas presents for offensive linemen?
ALLEN: My financial advisor is not going to like that, but I’m gonna treat my guys good. They deserve it.
Q: What have you heard from teammates so far?
ALLEN: It's been a hectic day, for sure. But just the love and support that I've gotten from the guys here, former teammates included, guys just reaching out and just how happy they were for me. But you know, like I said, this environment that we have here in Buffalo, it's different in the way that our front office and our coaching staff has kind of directed this team to have the type of atmosphere that we have here, it's truly a special place, and the love that we have for one another, I don't think there's a place in the league that's like this. And I definitely think that we're tops when it comes to that type of love that we share for each other. So, guys love when their teammates get paid. And it's just something that we can all celebrate about, and it's a really cool feeling that I've been embraced by my teammates.
Q: We all know how driven you are. Given last year, this roster, how much does that drive you even more to win a Super Bowl?
ALLEN: Yeah, again, we as a team know that what we did last year is not going to carry over to this year, just because of what we did. You know, we got to come in here and bust our tail and go out there and try to execute and practice hard because what we do out here on the practice field is gonna apply to the game. So at the end of the day, last year, we didn't get the job done, I didn't get the job done. There's a lot of mistakes looking back at that last game that we could have cleaned up, I could have cleaned up, and it’s something that I've been, like I said, chomping at the bit to get back on the field. So I think everybody in this locker room has the same type of mentality. The young guys have been learning from our veteran leaders, and we’ve just got guys that love being out here practicing. And it's so fun. It's such a competitive environment when we're out here. It’s awesome to be a part.
Q: What was it like practicing today knowing this was about to be done?
ALLEN: Yeah, trying to be tight-lipped is just kind of the main thing. I told a couple people prior to, like, ‘Hey, I think we're done here.’ And guys, especially the quarterback room, guys that I spent a lot of time with, and I have really good relationships with, and like I said, the embrace that the teammates had for me today, it was pretty, pretty awesome.
Q: Sean said he was looked out extra for you today with the quick whistle. He was maybe more distracted than you?
ALLEN: Yeah, you know, coach, that's why I appreciate coach and what he is, and but again, it just shows the type of environment that we have here. Coaches are looking out for their players, and they truly care about us here. And I couldn't have asked to be put in a better situation.
Q: What would tell your younger self?
ALLEN: I mean, don’t change a thing. Enjoy the ride, enjoy the process. There’s multiple ways to get to a destination. And sometimes they take a little longer, sometimes they’re a little harder. So I wouldn’t go back and change anything about my past, and where I went to junior college, where I went to college. And shout out Reedley and Wyoming, because they also had a huge role in me getting to this point. But again, for me, it's not enough just to get to this point. I've got to continue to go out there and prove it every day of why we made the decision to do what we did today. And I try to help this team win a bunch of games here.
Q: Brandon and this coaching staff did everything possible to build this team around you. How much do you hear from guys around the league about this system in place that Buffalo’s built for you?
ALLEN: Yeah, I mean I know it's rare, whether we get new guys, or, you know, I talk to guys that go on to other teams. You know you don't usually get the same head coach, and the same defensive and offensive coordinators for three years, especially when you have success. Usually one of them, or both of them, are gone, and they're taking head coaching jobs somewhere. So, you know, I definitely believe that Coach Frazier and Coach Daboll are head coaches, and that they're going to get their opportunity when the time comes, and they're going to excel at it. But they've been fantastic for us, just the leadership that they bring to their respective units and the relationships that they can carry with their coach or with their players, it's rare to see. So we're fortunate enough to have them here, and like I said, we got to go out and get this thing done, and we're gonna put all our all of our efforts towards that goal.
Q: Do you take any interest in seeing how this will affect other teams/precedent off your deal?
ALLEN: Not really. I felt this was a good deal, for like I said, for me and the team. I don’t know if some players feel that way or, you know, everybody has their own opinions and different ideas of how things should go. But at the end of the day, we got it done, and I think both sides are pretty happy about it.
Q: You probably weren't in the trenches actively crunching numbers on this deal, that's why you have agents, but what were those conversations like with Brandon and Sean, once things were getting buttoned up?
ALLEN: Super smooth, nobody ever’s upset. It’s all easy going (smiles). No, I mean, both sides obviously want to get the deal done, and there’s a lot of different variables that go into doing a deal like this. So I’m just glad we’re past those days, and like I said, now we can focus on Week 1.