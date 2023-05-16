Buffalo Bills rookie linebacker Dorian Williams was voted as a team captain by his peers last season at Tulane University.

After arriving in Orchard Park as the team’s third-round draft choice, Williams was asked about his approach to his role as a Green Wave captain.

“I like to get to know every player on our team, from our starters to our walk-ons,” Williams said. “I mean, I feel like everybody needs to feel like they're cared for. Everybody on our team matters. In college, everybody's playing scout team; I played scout team, so everybody matters to our team, and we built a brotherhood there and we always play for each other.

“I feel like guys play better when you’re playing for more than yourself,” Williams said. “So we always play for each other, we never quit on each other, and that was something major. And having those tough conversations made it a lot easier when you know somebody cares for you and not to hurt your feelings but make you a better player.”

As an off-the-cuff statement, that’s about everything you want to hear from a new player you’re hoping to add to the culture of a locker room.

Williams was drafted 91st overall by the Bills. His obvious calling card is speed. Williams ran a time of 4.49 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, third fastest among linebackers picked in the draft. Second-year Bills linebacker Terrell Bernard ran 4.59. All-Pro Matt Milano ran 4.67, which actually is a good time for an outside linebacker.

Yet, speed is the third or fourth asset of Williams’ mentioned by Mike Mutz, Tulane’s linebackers coach during Williams’ career.

“I thought the No. 1 thing was his coachability,” said Mutz, who now is defensive coordinator at Stephen F. Austin. “He hung on every word you tried to impart. He wants to get better. It had nothing to do with the physical skills he was blessed with. Even though he had all the success, he always wanted to improve. That’s why I think he’ll continue to ascend at the NFL level.”

Williams, who called himself shy as a high schooler, grew into his leadership role at Tulane. He hails from Indian Land, S.C., population 28,000. However, it’s part of a big metropolitan area, on the outskirts of Charlotte, N.C.

“It was a monster change from Indian Land, S.C., to New Orleans,” Mutz said of the Tulane campus. “New Orleans is shocking enough, but you’re a kid from the country in South Carolina and it’s going to be a big change. He approached everything the right way in terms of wanting to come in and dissolve into the team and learn how we do things.”

“One of the biggest things with leadership is you have to be exactly who you are,” Mutz said. “He never tried to be anybody other than exactly who he was. That’s why he had such an impact on his teammates. Dorian has a smile on his face. He was so well respected and well liked because it didn’t matter if you were a walk on or a scholarship guy, a senior or a freshman, he treated everybody with respect. He never gave the impression that I deserve special treatment.”

Williams finished 10th in the nation last season in total tackles with 131. He also has the longest arms of any linebacker drafted this year, at 33¾ inches.

He appears well suited to add to the Bills’ special teams units as a rookie. Where he fits in at weak-side linebacker, Milano’s position, or whether he can play snaps at middle linebacker in the NFL, don’t figure to be immediate concerns for the Bills.

Again, Mutz prefers to rave about Williams’ instincts and intangibles than his positive physical traits.

“He has outstanding instincts and good football intelligence and a feel for the game,” Mutz said. “Some of those things you can’t coach. It shows up in some of the plays he made. Especially at the linebacker position, if you don’t have instincts, there is a ceiling on your development. You’re never going to push past a certain level of improvement.”

Williams signed last week and joined his new teammates at the Bills’ rookie minicamp last weekend. While he talks with pride about his Tulane career, he says he’s looking forward.

“There’s not too many people out here running a 40-yard dash, or, you know, jumping their highest vert out here in a game,” Williams said. “But I feel like the game film and me continuously getting better, proving people wrong is what’s gonna ultimately matter. Nobody cares what happened in college now. It’s all about what you do now. So, just coming out here and trying to prove myself.”