Training camp question: Who survives roster battle on the interior O-line?

This is the eighth in a series of key questions facing the Buffalo Bills as they prepare for training camp. This installment: Who survives the roster battle on the interior O-line?
The Buffalo Bills have three players with whom they would be comfortable being starters at guard.
One, Jon Feliciano, is a presumed lock on the right side, courtesy of the three-year, $14.4 million contract the Bills gave him in March to keep him off the open market.
Another, Cody Ford, figures to have at least somewhat of an inside track on the left side by virtue of being a second-round draft pick in 2019.
A third strong guard candidate is Ike Boettger, who has made a favorable impression on his coaches with his appearance in 12 games last season, including a career-high seven starts.
"There's three guys right there for two guard spots," Bills offensive line coach Bobby Johnson told The Buffalo News.
Feliciano had the team's highest run-blocking grade last season of 76.1, according to the analytics website Pro Football Focus. But he had PFF's lowest pass-protection grade on the Bills at 46.4. Feliciano's overall PFF grade in 2020 was 64.6.
Ford played tackle and guard as a rookie, spending more time at tackle after then-starter Ty Nsekhe was injured. Ford began the 2020 season as the No. 1 right guard, but moved to left guard in Week 3 to replace Quinton Spain. Ford remained the starter there for four games, then was sidelined for three of the next four before he landed on injured reserve on Nov. 28 after suffering a torn meniscus in practice. His overall PFF grades through his first two seasons are an unimpressive 50.3 and 53.8 and his injury history is a concern.
Boettger had a 2020 PFF overall grade of 65.3.
But the list of interior offensive linemen on the roster doesn't end with Feliciano, Ford and Boettger. Ryan Bates, Jamil Douglas, Forrest Lamp, rookie Jack Anderson, Jordan Devey and first-year player Steven Gonzalez will be vying for what probably is one reserve role between the tackles. That should make for some intense competition on the interior offensive line.
The Bills are expected to carry a total nine offensive linemen on their 53-man regular-season roster, with four being tackles and one being center Mitch Morse.
Bates can play center, as well as guard, which enhances his value and would seem to make him hard to supplant, along with Boettger. Bates' overall PFF grade in 2020 was 67.5 in limited playing time.
"We've got three guys in the guard spot that have played a lot of meaningful football for us in the interior over the course of the last two years," Johnson said of Feliciano, Ford and Boettger. "We've got another guy (Bates) that earned the right to compete because every time his number's been called, he's gone out there and he's been very productive in actual NFL football games.
"Ike Boettger played some really valuable football for us last year, and he's continued to develop and blossom into a good NFL interior lineman. Ike has got the DNA that we want. He's a tough guy, mentally and physically. He's a smart guy, he's a dependable guy. He's going to do everything he can to help the team win.
"And then you've got a guy like Ryan Bates. He played some games for us at center. He played guard, he played tackle. He's developed into a guy that has gained the trust of the staff because once again, he's tough, physically and mentally. He's smart, he's dependable. I'm gonna let him compete and I would trust the guy 100% on game day to play any spot we asked him to play."
Douglas, entering his seventh NFL season, signed as a free agent in April. He spent the past three seasons with the Tennessee Titans and had an overall PFF grade of 37.6 while playing 95 snaps.
Lamp, who is entering his fifth NFL season, also joined the Bills as a free agent in April. He had been with the Los Angeles Chargers, who made him a second-round draft pick from Western Kentucky in 2017. Lamp's overall PFF grade in 2020 was 49.4 in 1,174 snaps.
Anderson joined the Bills as a seventh-round draft pick from Texas Tech. Devey spent most of last season on the Bills' practice squad after his release from the Las Vegas Raiders. The Bills signed Gonzalez as a free agent in May. The Arizona Cardinals signed him as an undrafted rookie from Penn State last year, and released him at the end of their 2020 training camp.
Johnson isn't sure what to make of the rest of the field yet. Noncontact practices during organized team activities and mandatory minicamp couldn't provide too much evidence as to who has what it takes to make the team.
The coach is counting on training camp, which opens on July 27 at One Bills Drive, to provide more answers.
"Right now, I'm still getting to figure out some of the new additions like Jamil Douglas and Forrest Lamp, and the rookie, Jack Anderson," Johnson said. "Those are guys that I still don't know enough about the total picture, that I'm reserving judgment on until we get to training camp. I've never seen any of those guys in pads, in person, play football.
"The fact that you have multiple guys, that inherently creates competition. I don't think any of our guys are shying away from competition. I think, if anything, they all are very confident in themselves and in their ability, and they're willing to just put their best foot forward and let the chips fall where they may."