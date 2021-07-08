Training camp question: Who survives roster battle on the interior O-line?

Vic Carucci Sports Reporter/Columnist This is my 5th decade of NFL coverage. I'm a co-host on SiriusXM NFL Radio & a Pro Football HOF selector. I've authored 10 books about football (including multiple NY Times best-sellers). I'm a past president of the Pro Football Writers of America. Follow Vic Carucci Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This is the eighth in a series of key questions facing the Buffalo Bills as they prepare for training camp. This installment: Who survives the roster battle on the interior O-line?

The Buffalo Bills have three players with whom they would be comfortable being starters at guard.

One, Jon Feliciano, is a presumed lock on the right side, courtesy of the three-year, $14.4 million contract the Bills gave him in March to keep him off the open market.

Another, Cody Ford, figures to have at least somewhat of an inside track on the left side by virtue of being a second-round draft pick in 2019.

A third strong guard candidate is Ike Boettger, who has made a favorable impression on his coaches with his appearance in 12 games last season, including a career-high seven starts.

"There's three guys right there for two guard spots," Bills offensive line coach Bobby Johnson told The Buffalo News.

Feliciano had the team's highest run-blocking grade last season of 76.1, according to the analytics website Pro Football Focus. But he had PFF's lowest pass-protection grade on the Bills at 46.4. Feliciano's overall PFF grade in 2020 was 64.6.