Training camp question: Who fills the Bills' gaping hole on kick returns?

This is the sixth in a series of questions facing the Buffalo Bills entering the start of training camp July 27. This installment: Who fills the Bills' gaping hole as kick returner?

There is one area on the Buffalo Bills in which even the most optimistic fan would acknowledge they probably will not be as good as last season:

The return game.

The Bills had to say goodbye to Andre Roberts in free agency. Roberts made the Pro Bowl each of the past two seasons and his 30-yard average on kickoff returns last season led the NFL.

Roberts’ contract was up. Bills General Manager Brandon Beane had too many other high-priced players he needed to retain.

Roberts will be returning kicks for the Houston Texans this year, which leaves the Bills ... where?

Searching, that’s where.

“As far as the kickoff return and return duties overall, it's open competition,” said Bills coach Sean McDermott. “We had a pretty good one last year in Andre Roberts. He has since moved on and so that that job is up for grabs, as are many other jobs.”