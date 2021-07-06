Training camp question: Who fills the Bills' gaping hole on kick returns?

This is the sixth in a series of questions facing the Buffalo Bills entering the start of training camp July 27. This installment: Who fills the Bills' gaping hole as kick returner?
There is one area on the Buffalo Bills in which even the most optimistic fan would acknowledge they probably will not be as good as last season:
The return game.
The Bills had to say goodbye to Andre Roberts in free agency. Roberts made the Pro Bowl each of the past two seasons and his 30-yard average on kickoff returns last season led the NFL.
Roberts’ contract was up. Bills General Manager Brandon Beane had too many other high-priced players he needed to retain.
Roberts will be returning kicks for the Houston Texans this year, which leaves the Bills ... where?
Searching, that’s where.
“As far as the kickoff return and return duties overall, it's open competition,” said Bills coach Sean McDermott. “We had a pretty good one last year in Andre Roberts. He has since moved on and so that that job is up for grabs, as are many other jobs.”
The clear favorite for the punt-return job is fifth-year wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. He returned only one kick for the Bills last season, but it was a great one – an 84-yard punt return for a touchdown in the regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins.
McKenzie also had a pretty healthy average as a punt returner in his rookie year for Denver in 2017. His 8.7-yard average ranked 13th in the NFL.
McKenzie also has one other advantage in the race for the return job – he’s a favorite to make the roster as the No. 5 receiver. He was sixth on the team in catches with 30 and had 10 carries on jet-sweep or end-around plays.
The Bills signed Brandon Powell from Atlanta in free agency. He was the primary kickoff and punt returner for the Falcons last season. His 8.9-yard average on 17 punt returns ranked 12th among those with at least 15 returns. His 20.2-yard average on kickoff returns was pedestrian.
Powell’s 4.59 speed in the 40-yard dash isn’t nearly as good as McKenzie’s (4.42). But Powell is a longshot to make the team at receiver, with at least seven players ahead of him on the depth chart.
Another candidate at both kickoff and punt return is rookie Marquez Stevenson, a sixth-round draft pick. He had a 97-yard kickoff return for the University of Houston in 2020 and a 94-yarder in 2019.
But Stevenson also is not quite as fast as McKenzie, and Stevenson faces the same logjam at receiver as Powell.
If Stevenson and Powell don’t beat the odds and make the team, where does the competition stand at kickoff returner?
It probably would be a battle between McKenzie and running back Taiwan Jones, with running back Matt Breida a lesser contender.
McKenzie had 12 kickoff returns for a 19.8-yard average for the Bills in 2018. He had three returns in 2019 and two in 2020.
Jones also has seen spot duty on kickoff returns for the Bills, with two returns in 2017 and five in 2018.
But Jones showed flashes of good return ability early in his career with Oakland. In 2013, he had 26 returns for a 24-yard average, 15th best in the league. In 2015, he had 31 returns for a 26.7-yard average, seventh in the league.
Jones is a favorite to make the roster due to his special teams coverage work. Jones had 4.33 speed coming out of college in 2011.
Breida has 4.33 speed, which makes him a favorite to be the No. 3 running back. But he only has returned five kickoffs and no punts in four NFL seasons. He returned kickoffs as a freshman in college, way back in 2013.
It’s hard to practice returns in training camp because teams almost never go “live,” exposing coverage men to injury. The three preseason games will be valuable in evaluating the returners.
But coaches can evaluate the return men in training camp for perhaps their most important task – ball-security reliability.
“There's a trust that comes with that – right? – because of how important that change the position is going one way or the other,” McDermott stressed. “And playing that position in Buffalo, N.Y., is not easy with the way the wind blows and we get some weather from time to time. So it becomes a real art form and science with it. You got to really put a lot of time into that.”
“So I know Matt Smiley and the return group right now is hard at work to continue to refine those skills,” McDermott said, referring to the assistant special teams coach.