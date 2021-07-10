Training camp question: Who are the Bills' surprise cut candidates?

This is the 10th in a series of key questions facing the Buffalo Bills as they prepare for training camp. This installment: Who are the surprise cut candidates?

Here’s one of the best things you can say about the way Brandon Beane has built the Buffalo Bills’ roster: There are very few obvious candidates to be cut.

That means there are very few veterans who are underperforming in relation to their contract status. For the most part, the Bills are getting at least adequate value out of their higher-priced players.

That’s not to say there won’t be a surprise or two come roster cutdown day Aug. 31. With the quality depth Beane has amassed, some good players won’t make the team.

Undoubtedly, some of those released will raise some eyebrows. The Buffalo News has identified these 10 possibilities, listed alphabetically. All contract information comes from spotrac.com.

DE Mario Addison

The first player on the list is also one of the few who might not actually be a shock. The reason Addison could be in jeopardy is simple – the Bills drafted defensive ends Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham in the first two rounds. They are guaranteed roster spots. That makes for a crowded picture.