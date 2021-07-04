Training camp question: Which players are ready to 'emerge' for the Bills?

This is the fourth in a series of questions previewing Buffalo Bills training camp. This installment: Which players are ready to "emerge" for the Bills?
Twenty-one of 22 starters return to the Buffalo Bills’ roster – good news for a team that went 13-3 last season.
On the flip side of the team’s roster stability looms the question: How might the Bills actually improve from last season?
The answer: From within. Which young players have the most upside and might be ready to emerge into bigger contributors?
Here’s a look at emerging young players who could take a big step forward in 2021:
Tremaine Edmunds
Some might scoff at listing a three-year starter and two-time Pro Bowler as an “emerging player.”
However, Edmunds turned just 23 years old in May and remains the youngest starter on the roster. Even counting all the newly drafted and undrafted players added this spring, Edmunds still will be the 11th youngest player at training camp. Based on projected NFL starters, he’s the fifth-youngest starting middle linebacker in the league.
Edmunds has been good for the Bills, but he has the ability to be great. Statistics don’t do full justice in evaluating linebackers. However, just looking at measurable impact plays, Edmunds has room to grow. If you add all interceptions, sacks, tackles for loss, fumbles forced and recovered and passes defensed, Edmunds had 21.5 in his second season in 2019 and nine in 2020. Meanwhile, recently retired Carolina All-Pro Luke Kuechly had 26 of those plays in his third year, 23 in his fourth season. Pro Football Focus counts run stops, which are tackles that constitute a failure for the offense. Kuechly had 42 his third season and 33 his fourth, respectively. Edmunds had 33 in 2019 and 21 in 2020.
The opportunity is there for Edmunds to use his 83-inch wingspan and his experience to get his hands on more balls. Having a bigger-bodied defensive tackle in front of him in Star Lotulelei should help.
“I feel that if I did 1% better in everything and keep doing it every single day, I think I’ll get the results that I want,” Edmunds said.
Ed Oliver
This is Year 3 for the No. 9 overall pick from the 2019 NFL draft. Like Edmunds, Oliver has the talent to make more big-impact plays and should be helped by the return of Lotulelei. Oliver is 23, five months older than Edmunds.
Oliver was 20th among NFL defensive tackles in hurries last season with 35. If he could get up to 10th – with about 50 – it would be a big boost to the defense.
“We really like Ed as an interior player and we’re looking forward to his maturation over the course of this season and this offseason as well,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. “We’re excited about the position that we have him in.”
A.J. Epenesa
After a slow start, Epenesa played better the last month of the season as a rookie. Epenesa got his weight down as low as 245 pounds early last season. He got himself up to 250 this spring and he’s shooting to be closer to 260 this season.
“Now he’s more stabilized and has gotten stronger,” Frazier said. “He’s more explosive. He’s really benefited from staying here and working with our strength staff. That’s something he couldn’t do last offseason because of all the things that were going on.”
Can Epenesa become a Shaq Lawson-caliber starting defensive end? Can he be a force vs. the run and get six to eight sacks a year? That would be good for the Bills.
"I think the first half of the season wasn't really up to my own expectations," Epenesa told The News during minicamp. "But being able to get more repetitions and more practice in, all the things that I kind of was unable to get in the preseason, once I was able to get some of those things under my belt, I was able to kind of get a feel for the speed of the game and for the tempo and the strength. It was a big adjustment, but I was able to make it. And then the second half of the season went through pretty smoothly."
Greg Rousseau and Carlos Basham
The Bills’ top two draft picks represent the newest infusion of young talent to the roster and are the obvious players on this list. How “ready to emerge” as key contributors are they?
Rousseau, chosen 30th overall from Miami, and Basham, selected 61st overall from Wake Forest, are going to get force-fed snaps on defense this summer.
Cody Ford
This is a pivotal year for the second-round pick from 2019 to show his development. If he can become a dominant right guard, the Bills’ offensive line could go from good to great.
It’s hard to tell what the Bills have in Ford, considering position moves and injuries. He played most of his rookie season at right tackle and then spent time at right and left guard last season.
He was dinged up his rookie year, then ended that season needing shoulder surgery. That impacted his offseason conditioning. Then he had knee and ankle issues early last season before tearing the meniscus in practice in late November, ending his season.
The Bills were cautious with Ford in the spring, keeping him out of full-team drills. He’s ready to go in training camp.
“The surgeries that he had to go through, I’m just very proud of the way he’s handled those as a young player,” coach Sean McDermott said.
Zack Moss
Late last season, the hard-running rookie looked like he was surging slightly ahead of Devin Singletary in the Bills’ job-sharing running back partnership. He got 38 carries in a three-game stretch against the Steelers, Broncos and Patriots to 25 for Singletary.
Moss had ankle surgery in January and has been rehabilitating this spring. Can he take a big step forward in his second season?
Gabriel Davis
The fourth-round pick from 2020 just turned 22 in April. He exceeded all expectations with 35 catches for 599 yards and seven TDs as a rookie. How many more balls will he realistically see this season? Maybe not many more. But if veteran Emmanuel Sanders falters in any way, Davis will be ready to take snaps from him.
Dane Jackson
It's hard to say Jackson, as a seventh-round pick in 2020, has a huge “upside” and is ready to emerge as a star cornerback. His average size and athletic testing numbers don’t suggest a big breakout. Nevertheless, he has the opportunity to win a starting job over Levi Wallace.