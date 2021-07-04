Training camp question: Which players are ready to 'emerge' for the Bills?

“Now he’s more stabilized and has gotten stronger,” Frazier said. “He’s more explosive. He’s really benefited from staying here and working with our strength staff. That’s something he couldn’t do last offseason because of all the things that were going on.”

"I think the first half of the season wasn't really up to my own expectations," Epenesa told The News during minicamp. "But being able to get more repetitions and more practice in, all the things that I kind of was unable to get in the preseason, once I was able to get some of those things under my belt, I was able to kind of get a feel for the speed of the game and for the tempo and the strength. It was a big adjustment, but I was able to make it. And then the second half of the season went through pretty smoothly."