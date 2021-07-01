Training camp question: Should Bills keep two or three quarterbacks on active roster?

A deep roster: Coming off an AFC championship game appearance, the Bills have a loaded roster. That’s particularly true in three positional groups – offensive line, defensive line and wide receiver. If the Bills want to keep more players at any one of those spots, it might come at the expense of having a third quarterback on the roster. The coaching staff has to decide what gives the team a better chance to win – a third quarterback who is likely going to be inactive every week or, say, a sixth defensive end.

The pandemic: Much has been made about the NFL’s Covid-19 vaccination rate among players. That’s especially true here in Buffalo. Allen said earlier in the offseason that he had not yet been vaccinated, although at the time he made those comments, he had just become eligible. Since then, he has declined to say whether he’s been vaccinated. With the vaccine now so easily accessible, if he hasn’t done so yet, it’s a matter of an individual health decision as opposed to availability. As much as some fans don’t think an individual player’s decision on whether to be vaccinated should be a topic of conversation, the reality is it has to be for the Bills. If Allen and No. 2 quarterback Mitchell Trubisky are vaccinated, the Bills don’t have to worry about them potentially missing a game because of being deemed a high-risk, close contact of someone who tests positive. In that situation, they might be more comfortable keeping just two quarterbacks. If either Allen or Trubisky is not vaccinated, however, the team might decide the possibility of one or both of them missing time – either because of a positive Covid-19 test or because of the league’s contact-tracing program – makes it a necessity to carry three quarterbacks.