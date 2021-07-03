Training camp question: How many defensive linemen make the Bills' roster?

This is the third in a series looking at key questions facing the Bills entering training camp. This installment: How many defensive linemen will make the roster?
Buffalo Bills defensive line coach Eric Washington directed some good defensive lines during his tenure with the Carolina Panthers.
The Panthers ranked among the top three in the NFL in sacks per pass attempt four times in Washington’s nine seasons. Carolina also ranked in the top four in fewest rushing yards allowed four times.
Washington said his Bills group that will go to training camp this summer might be the deepest unit he ever has coached.
“I think so,” Washington said. “Competition breeds champions. My attitude is the same with everyone. What it takes to sit in that seat, regardless of how you got there, everyone in that room deserves my best every single day. And that’s what I try to focus on.”
Is the Bills’ defensive line among the best in the NFL? We’re not going to know that until well into the regular season. The Bills certainly are not among the favorites to lead the NFL in sacks after posting 38 last season, which ranked 14th in the league on a percentage basis.
But among the deepest, from the No. 1 player to the 10th, 11th or 12th on the roster? There is no doubt about it.
“Certainly it’s a deep group,” Washington said. “It’s a group that I think will bring out the best in each other. I know everyone has individual goals. But they all seem to want to be a part of what we’re doing. At the end of the day, we’ll see where that leads us.”
Watching the competition for snaps and jobs on the defensive line is going to be one of the top storylines of the summer from training camp. The D-line has the most depth of any position group on the team.
The Bills kept eight defensive linemen on the 53-man roster to open the season in 2018 and 2019. Last season, they kept 10 to start the season and never went to fewer than 10 during the year.
Ten figures to be the make-it number again this year. Barring injury, someone with good credentials is going to not make the team. Even if the number were 11, there would be a tough cut.
The defensive tackles include starters Ed Oliver and Star Lotulelei and veteran Vernon Butler, a returning starter from last season with Lotulelei having opted out.
The defensive ends include the top two from last season – Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison – plus the top two draft picks from this year – Greg Rousseau and Carlos Basham – and a top pick from 2020, A.J. Epenesa.
When last season ended, Addison looked as if he might be a salary cap casualty. But he agreed to a $2 million pay cut, and in return got more guaranteed money. There’s very little benefit to cutting him. He will count $8 million if he’s on the team, $6 million if he’s released.
If Addison is a lock, that’s five defensive ends. It’s hard to see them not keeping a sixth.
Darryl Johnson is a big-bodied end entering his third season and a strong performer on special teams. Newcomer Efe Obada, signed as a free agent from Carolina, had 5.5 sacks for the Panthers last season, which is more than any Bills player recorded.
Hughes, Addison, Epenesa, Rousseau, Basham, Johnson, Obada. That’s the top seven fighting for six spots. After them is Mike Love, who has been in the Bills’ organization the past three years.
It’s going to be a fierce battle for the fourth defensive tackle job. The fourth man in line, based on last year’s rotation, is Harrison Phillips. He’s entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract. He came off major knee surgery last season, which hindered his play. But he posted some better performances later in the season. Pushing him is Justin Zimmer, who saw the most action of his three-year career as a Bills backup last season.
Over the last nine games, counting the three playoff games, Phillips played 36.6% of the defensive snaps and Zimmer played 32.8%.
Who is the best run-stopping option as the primary backup to Lotulelei? He plays the 1-technique position, opposite a shoulder of the offensive center.
That will be something to watch in training camp. Phillips probably is the favorite in that role. He has a little more size than Zimmer. Butler’s best position is viewed as the 3-technique, opposite a shoulder of the guard. That’s where Oliver starts. But Butler played a lot of 1-technique last season with Lotulelei opting out. If Zimmer is outplaying Phillips this summer, the Bills might feel fine with Butler backing up Lotulelei.
On obvious passing situations, size isn’t a question, and the Bills have many other options. Epenesa, Basham, Obada or maybe even Rousseau figure to get chances rushing inside on third downs.
What if there’s an injury at defensive tackle? Other players to watch are: Brandin Bryant, a 305-pounder who spent last season on the Bills’ practice squad; Treyvon Hester, a 304-pounder who has appeared in 41 games the past four seasons; and 325-pound Eli Ankou, who has appeared in 27 NFL games.