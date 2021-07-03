Training camp question: How many defensive linemen make the Bills' roster?

“Certainly it’s a deep group,” Washington said. “It’s a group that I think will bring out the best in each other. I know everyone has individual goals. But they all seem to want to be a part of what we’re doing. At the end of the day, we’ll see where that leads us.”

Watching the competition for snaps and jobs on the defensive line is going to be one of the top storylines of the summer from training camp. The D-line has the most depth of any position group on the team.

The Bills kept eight defensive linemen on the 53-man roster to open the season in 2018 and 2019. Last season, they kept 10 to start the season and never went to fewer than 10 during the year.

Ten figures to be the make-it number again this year. Barring injury, someone with good credentials is going to not make the team. Even if the number were 11, there would be a tough cut.

The defensive tackles include starters Ed Oliver and Star Lotulelei and veteran Vernon Butler, a returning starter from last season with Lotulelei having opted out.

The defensive ends include the top two from last season – Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison – plus the top two draft picks from this year – Greg Rousseau and Carlos Basham – and a top pick from 2020, A.J. Epenesa.