Training camp question: Can Tyrell Adams stick in his second chance with Bills?

This is the seventh in a series of questions facing the Buffalo Bills entering the start of training camp July 27. This installment: Can Tyrell Adams serve as Matt Milano's primary backup?
The Bills first tried to add Tyrell Adams in October 2017.
That’s when General Manager Brandon Beane claimed the undrafted, journeyman linebacker off waivers from the Oakland Raiders, only for Adams to fail his physical after an MRI exam revealed a nagging shoulder injury from a stinger was the result of nerve damage.
“Literally, I thought it was a mental thing, just I was being weak-minded about my shoulder being hurt,” Adams said in a recent interview with The Buffalo News. “So I just tried to grit through it. But I had some real structural damage to it and it took some time to heal.”
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker did not need surgery, but missed the rest of the season, the first time an injury sidelined him for an extended period. The next year, Adams bounced from the Indianapolis Colts to the Houston Texans to the San Francisco 49ers, then back to the Texans, where last season he finally realized his potential, receiving his first extended playing time on defense when starting inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney was placed on season-ending injured reserve.
Adams started 12 games and racked up 114 total tackles, two sacks, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles. Prior last season, he had started just two games since signing with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Division II West Georgia in 2015.
The Bills signed Adams to a one-year, $1.1275 million contract in March.
“With TA, we’re excited about him,” Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said during offseason workouts. “He did a good job there in Houston. He was a tackling machine and he’s done a good job here in our OTAs. We like the depth that we have at linebacker. We have some really quality depth. So he’s going to be fighting for a roster spot.
“I know Heath Farwell, our special teams coach, is excited about Tyrell as well. We’ll see how it goes once we get to camp and we start putting the pads on and doing some things. But he should help us, whether it be as a backup linebacker or on special teams.”
Adams, 29, is one of 10 linebackers on the roster fighting for a job behind Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano, A.J. Klein and special teams standout Tyler Matakevich, all locks to make the 53-man roster.
Should the Bills only keep five linebackers, Adams will need to beat out Tyrel Dodson, Andre Smith, Joe Giles-Harris, Marquel Lee and Mike Bell.
Buffalo kept six linebackers on its initial 53-man roster last season, and its depth at the position was immediately tested when Edmunds and Milano were injured in Week 1. Klein and Dodson started in Week 2.
Adams said he can play any linebacker position – he played middle linebacker last season in the Texans’ 3-4 front – but said he’s most comfortable at weakside linebacker, which could come in handy considering Milano has missed time with injuries in each season of his career.
“Those guys that start are great,” Adams said. “It’s a benefit to them and the team to have somebody that can step in and keep that intensity up, keep that level of play up, and help those guys out so they can play at the highest level. They’re human, so they might need a little break.
“I’m anxious to be a part of that group. It’s a great room. A really competitive room, which I love, and just being around those guys, finding ways to get better and keep playing at a high level.”
Adams said failing his physical with the Bills in 2017 had him questioning his future in the NFL.
“That literally rocked my world, because it was the first time I had to sit out from football for so long,” Adams said. “That was coming off my third year, my first time making an opening roster (with the Raiders), and then getting released. And in my mind I’m thinking, ‘There’s nobody looking for an injured, undrafted tryout guy from 2015.’ So in my mind, I’m going through the darkest thoughts: 'It might be finally over.'”
Instead, the best was yet to come.
Adams has recorded 147 total tackles, two sacks, four pass breakups and three forced fumbles in 37 career games.
Most of the production – and opportunity – came last season, when Adams’ performance helped him overcome what he called his “lingering doubt.”
“My family has always motivated me and encouraged me to keep going for it, no matter what’s thrown my way,” Adams said. “My older brother is a big mentor of mine. He’s always believed in me, even when I was at West Georgia and I was a backup linebacker. He was like, ‘You’re going to go to the league.’ And I was just like, ‘Man, shut up. C’mon now. I’m a backup at a DII school.’ I love the love, but I had a lot of doubt with that.”
Edmunds, who was named to his second Pro Bowl last season and had his fifth-year option picked up in May, said he was impressed with Adams during offseason workouts and the depth in the linebacker room.
“He’s moving around good, obviously a guy that has experience in the league, coming from Houston, played a lot of games there,” Edmunds said. “We’ve got a great group of guys.”
After years toiling on practice squads and bouncing around the country, Adams finally seems to be gaining traction.
“It’s crazy, finally being a part of something I feel like had been waiting on me. It’s weird how things come full circle,” Adams said about his return to the Bills. “Honestly, it’s been in my heart for so long, so why not? Keep trying to go through it. I keep getting revelations to keep persevering, no matter what’s thrown my way, whether that be an injury, whether that be a cut, whatever it may be. I always get another opportunity and I prove my worth in a sense, and that’s all the juice I need to keep striving for it.”