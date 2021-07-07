Training camp question: Can Tyrell Adams stick in his second chance with Bills?

“My family has always motivated me and encouraged me to keep going for it, no matter what’s thrown my way,” Adams said. “My older brother is a big mentor of mine. He’s always believed in me, even when I was at West Georgia and I was a backup linebacker. He was like, ‘You’re going to go to the league.’ And I was just like, ‘Man, shut up. C’mon now. I’m a backup at a DII school.’ I love the love, but I had a lot of doubt with that.”

Edmunds, who was named to his second Pro Bowl last season and had his fifth-year option picked up in May, said he was impressed with Adams during offseason workouts and the depth in the linebacker room.

“He’s moving around good, obviously a guy that has experience in the league, coming from Houston, played a lot of games there,” Edmunds said. “We’ve got a great group of guys.”

After years toiling on practice squads and bouncing around the country, Adams finally seems to be gaining traction.

“It’s crazy, finally being a part of something I feel like had been waiting on me. It’s weird how things come full circle,” Adams said about his return to the Bills. “Honestly, it’s been in my heart for so long, so why not? Keep trying to go through it. I keep getting revelations to keep persevering, no matter what’s thrown my way, whether that be an injury, whether that be a cut, whatever it may be. I always get another opportunity and I prove my worth in a sense, and that’s all the juice I need to keep striving for it.”

