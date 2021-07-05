Training camp question: Can Levi Wallace hold off Dane Jackson's challenge for Bills starting CB spot?

Three other players the Bills have at the position – Taron Johnson, Siran Neal and Cam Lewis – primarily cover slot receivers.

In all likelihood, the battle for the Bills No. 2 cornerback spot will come down to Wallace vs. Jackson.

"Right now those two guys will compete it out," Beane said. "There are other free agents that we’ll monitor. But at the end of the day, we’re very content with those two guys and we’ll see what happens."

"Whatever happens, happens," Jackson told The Buffalo News. "I'm just going to work to try to get that spot. It's a lot of competition in the room. But I'm just going to work and see how it plays out. Hopefully, it's in my favor."

Frazier admires the way Wallace has handled the Bills' continual search for a potential upgrade at his position since going from the practice squad to the starting lineup in the 10th game of his rookie season. Vontae Davis, Ryan Lewis and Phillip Gaines had previously taken turns filling the role.

Wallace started all 16 games in 2019. Last year, he missed four games due to injury.